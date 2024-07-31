Malinga's sweet, sour memories of TKO win

Peter “Destroyer” Malinga remembers vividly celebrating his 29th birthday in style when he presented himself with a WBU millennium welterweight belt which he won after his fourth round technical knockout over Ashley Whiteboy at Kopanong Hotel in Benoni on June 30 2001.
“This day brings back good and bad memories,” said the retired 50-year-old former SA, WBU and IBO welterweight champion from Katlehong on the East Rand.
“The man who was in my corner (his father and trainer Jabulani Malinga) is no longer alive so that we can talk about this day and many more when we won battles together.”
Jabulani passed away in 2013 at the age of 65.
Peter is the first-born son of Jabulani – a former professional boxer – who was trained by Norman Hlabane. Malinga's other sons – Patrick and Vus'Umuzi – also boxed professionally.
Patrick held the SA lightweight belt while Vus'Umuzi, the youngest of the three boxing brothers, held the SA, WBC International and WBO Africa bantamweight belts.
Peter retired in 2006 with a record of 29 wins with 19 knockouts against 10 losses and a draw. His fight against Whiteboy, from the family of five professional fighters in Cape Town, was organised by promoter Branco Milenkovic.
Malinga had been in the twilight of his career for almost two years. The last time he wore boxing gloves had been in 1999 when he won the IBO belt against Spencer McCracken in London.
Malinga, subsequently, lost the IBO belt in the boardrooms because he did not defend within the specified period of 90 days from the day he was crowned.
His fight against Whiteboy took place at the hotel which hosted Lennox Lewis for his fight with Hasim Rahman in Golden Gloves' Thunder in Africa event in Brakpan on April 2001. Lewis surrendered his WBC, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts by a fifth-round stoppage.
“I am grateful that my achievements are still remembered because most of the fighters of yesteryear are not recognised for the role they played in shaping up our boxing,” said Malinga, who trains fighters alongside his brother at their father's JD Malinga Gym in Katlehong.
One of their charges is Mpumelelo Tshabalala, who holds the SA and WBO Inter-Continental junior-flyweight belts.
Tshabalala is rated No 13 by the WBO while the IBO has placed him on the No 28th spot. The WBC has him on the No 21st position in the junior-flyweight division.
Malinga's sweet, sour memories of TKO win
Retired boxer grateful to have achievements remembered
Image: Veli Nhlapo
