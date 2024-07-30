Ellen Simwaka says African female fighters have zero chance of making history due to the scarcity of fights.
The IBF All Africa bantamweight champion made an example of Claressa Shields who won the WBC, WBF and WBO light heavyweight belts this weekend.
The 32-year-old American blasted Canadian Vanessa Lepage-Joanise in two rounds to chalk up her 15th win.
She is reported to have earned $500,000 (R9.3m).
The undisputed middleweight champion began fighting professionally in 2016. She also holds the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO titles, and she also won the inaugural The Ring middleweight belt.
Simwaka said Africa has talent. "All we need are opportunities to compete," said the fighter who goes by the moniker "Tigress".
Trained in Edenvale by Vusi Mtolo at Bran Mitchell Boxing Academy, Simwaka said SA middleweight champ Mapule Ngubane is right at the doorstep of challenging Shields in what would be a life-changing bout for the South African.
"Mapule is rated No 2 in the world in the middleweight division where Claressa is the undisputed champion; Mapule just needs to be assisted in getting that lifetime opportunity," said Simwaka
We suffer from scarcity of fights, says Simwaka
'All we need are opportunities to compete'
Image: SUPPLIED
"That talks to the potential Africa has and Mapule has the potential to defeat Claressa. But that fight won't happen because Mapule does not work with those individuals who have connections."
Simwaka won the IBF All Africa belt in May 2022, and successfully defended once three months later.
"But I have nothing," said the champ[ion whose last pay cheque was in August last year when she lost in her bid for the WBO title in New Zealand.
"I have been asked by the IBF when am I defending again. But I don't have a promoter dedicated to me, and I asked if they can assist in looking for offers for me.
"Smangele Hadebe [ABU flyweight champion] is also ranked high by the WBC. This shows that there are capable females here; all we need is opportunities."
Simwaka is hopeful for some action next month. "We are ready; thank God we train private clients and earn something that keeps us going," said Simwaka who lives with her 21-year-old home girl Adija "Never Back Down" Mimu in Edenvale.
