Nqothole given an ultimatum: dust yourself up or lose out
Boxer has just lost a non-title fight in Mexico
Sikho Nqothole has been given an ultimatum to dust himself up and be productive so that No Doubt Management of Colin Nathan can make things happen for him.
Nqothole – the former IBO All-Africa and WBO Global junior bantamweight champ – has just lost a non-title fight in Mexico.
Nathan is now focusing on helping Lerato Dlamini to win the IBF featherweight elimination bout against Tomoki Kameda in Osaka, Japan, in August 24.
But how equipped is Nqothole’s trainer Phumzile Matyhila in taking a fighter to another level?
He was found wanting when Ludumo Lamati sustained a big cut in a gruelling clash with tough-as-nails Mexican Jose Martin Estrada Garcia for the vacant IBO junior featherweight belt in 2021.
Countryman and trainer Damien Durandt rushed in to deal with the cut and Lamati eventually won that bout by a majority 12-round points decision at Emperors Palace.
Matyhila was also assisted by Nathan, who took a decision to throw in the towel inside the final minute of the 12th round when Lamati needed intervention against Nick Ball during their fight for the WBC silver belt in Belfast on May 27 last year.
That was a decision that saved Lamati’s life. He spent just under two months recovering in Northern Ireland. Lamati had been placed in a medically-induced coma.
The decision to remove a section of his skull was to relieve the pressure from the blood in his brain. It was kept in his abdomen to preserve it and was eventually re-attached once he was fit enough to recover.
Lamati now has a scar that runs the length of his head, from the top of his forehead down to his ear. Today he manages some fighters and is also part of Boxing 5, a consortium that comprises Larry Weinsteins, Nathan and Ryaz Bhyat. It was announced last week that Nqothole has signed for Nathan’s company.
The boxer is quoted saying: “Uncle Larry and Colin have promised to bring me back.”
Nqothole possesses the skill and talent to still achieve his dream of contesting for a world title. Boxing 5 will provide the opportunities and platform; the rest is up to him.
