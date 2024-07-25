Promoters – as per regulations – deposit purse monies for all fighters with BSA, which then pays the boxers after their official matches. The fund kicks in when a boxer suffers permanent injury during a BSA- sanctioned fight.
Mhlongo in dire straits after losing sight in one eye, disabled in boxing match
Crowd pleaser Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo says the boxing match he lost to John "Section 29" Bopape in Bloemfontein on April 29, 2022 left him physically challenged, leaving him with one blind eye and unable to walk.
The former SA junior middleweight and middleweight champion from Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, surrendered the middleweight belt via an 11th-round knockout by Bopape from Alexandra township.
“My right-hand side is numb from head to toe and I can't feel anything, and I am unable to walk. My right eye is also blind. It all began the night I lost the fight to John Bopape,” said Mhlongo.
Bopape, who was meeting the stylish Mhlongo for the second time, punished him severely in their rematch staged by promoter Lebo Mahoko at a packed Dr Molemela Indoor Sports Centre in Mangaung.
It was a bruising one-sided affair from round five. Bopape dropped Mhlongo with a looping right hand on the side of the head early in round 11tt. He got up before the count of 10. Bopape pressed harder and landed two damaging combinations – and it was loadshedding for Mhlongo.
“I could not sleep at night; I was feeling very cold and it got worse as time went by," he said. "My manhood also stopped functioning so my wife has left me. Life is really bad, and I don't have money.”
Mhlongo – who was famous for hiding his right hand behind his back and fighting with only his left once he had established a points lead – says he is back in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, where his mother is taking care of him. “I’ve been to doctors and they can’t detect anything wrong,” he said.
Asked if he informed Boxing SA (BSA) about his condition so he can be compensated through its benevolent fund, Mhlongo said he did not. The regulator deducts 1,5% from boxers purse monies each time they fight.
Promoters – as per regulations – deposit purse monies for all fighters with BSA, which then pays the boxers after their official matches. The fund kicks in when a boxer suffers permanent injury during a BSA- sanctioned fight.
BSA chairman Sfiso Shongwe seemed shocked when informed about the Mhlongo’s condition. “I am unaware that Nkululeko is in that condition but we will reach out to him and [his] family. I will task the provincial manager (Lehlohonolo Ramagole) to contact the family now that we have been alerted about Mhlongo's condition, and begin the process to assist.”
It is very strange that a veteran like Mhlongo, who boxed for 20 years with 36 bouts, does not know about the benevolent fund.
Asked what BSA was doing to educate boxers about issues affecting them, Shongwe said: “Information relating to boxers’ benefits, dispute resolutions and application to fight abroad, must be readily available to the boxers. This information must be further taught and reinforced at training and at stakeholder engagements with boxers.”
Mahoko, whose Dream Team company promoted Mhlongo, said of his charge’s condition. “He has not spoken to me about it; I know that at the time I told him to stop boxing and we agreed. I was already worried about his condition after his fight with John.”
