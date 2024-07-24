Thembani Gopheni has confidently warned that the reign of Ricardo Malajika as the IBO junior-bantamweight boxing champion will end on August 24.
Known as the “Best”, Gopheni from Mdantsane named Yanga “Showtime” Sigqibo as the man to be crowned.
“The one and only Showtime; a new champ will be crowned,” he said. “We respect Malajika, who fought hard to win the IBO belt, but his reign ends right here.”
Gopheni trains and manages the challenger, who is rated No.14 by the IBO. Sigqibo, 30, is the former SA, WBC International and WBO Inter-Continental and IBF African junior-bantamweight champion with a record of 18 wins against two losses and a draw.
Gopheni's opposite number, vastly experienced and successful boxing tutor Manny Fernandes, is so confident the IBO belt will remain in Johannesburg that he even invited people to come and witness poetry in motion when Malajika displays his true potential.
“We won't be as cautious as we were in our first fight together; we know each other very well now,” said Fernandes, whose first assignment with the 25-year-old champion was in April when Malajika successfully chalked up the first defence against Marcel Braithwaite from England.
Fireworks expected in Malajika, Sigqibo bout
'Showtime' aims to snatch belt from IBO champ
Image: Nick Lourens
Malajika was sizzling throughout that bout to aptly win it by lopsided points.
“Malajika will step up and show everybody how good he is...” said Fernandes, who guided many boxers to superstar status including Malcolm Klassen, who dethroned Gary St Clair as the IBF junior-lightweight holder.
“Ricardo is impressive in the gym and there is no doubt about retaining his belt by late-round stoppage. We've seen how Yanga fights; he's a difficult boxer who enjoys being on the back foot. He likes to step in and out.”
Fernandes added that he's been in corners of many fighters against opponents with a similar style to that of Sigqibo. “I handle them with care; expect fireworks,” he warned.
Their upcoming 12-rounder, which promises to be an intriguing bout because of their contrasting styles, will headline a two-title championship tournament that will be organised by Golden Gloves at Emperors Palace.
That tournament, which includes a 12-rounder between Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse and Khensahosi “Junior” Makondo for the vacant SA junior-middleweight belt, will be broadcast by SuperSport.
