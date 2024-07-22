Two deserving applicants for the Dingaan Thobela Bursary will be announced in September, Rodney Berman has announced.
An astute former attorney based in Rosebank, Berman has done majestic work in producing world champions mainly black fighters since he ventured into promoting professional boxing in 1977.
One of those world champions is Dingaan Thobela – the beloved Sowetan who was famously known as "The Rose of Soweto".
He confirmed his super star status when he won the most-sought-after WBC belt in 2000 at the age of 34, ending he reign on super middleweight holder, Englishman Glen Catley in Berman's international tournament at Carnival City, Brakpan on September 1.
That international tournament which attracted over 5,000 fans was organised by Berman, a genuine patriot who promise to fund a National Certificate in Sports Management in what will be his best way to perpetuate Dingaan Thobela's legacy.
A very emotional Berman, who promoted Thobela, was speaking during the memorial service of the fallen two-weight three-titles world champions who passed away on April 19 after a short illness.
Berman said the bursary was intended to benefit a deserving youngster – not necessarily a boxer – who shows ambition, ability, and promise.
“We've received many applications. The closing date is end of August and we will announce two luck applicants September," the philanthropist announced this week.
"We are hoping the beneficiary will align with the virtues that Dingaan represented: hope, dignity, excellence and willpower. Not only will the year-long course honour Thobela, it will also help empower a youngster in a country where employment and skills are in short supply."
Dingaan Thobela's legacy to be kept alive
Bursary launched to remember boxing legend
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE
But Berman has not had joy with the University of Johannesburg since May when he wrote to the institution inquiring about procedure he must follow for the establishment of a Sports Management Bursary.
The response was that they were experiencing a high volume of queries and they would respond to Berman's email as soon as possible, however, given the situation he expect a slight delay in their response.
Then in June, Berman communicated with the institution via emails and phone calls. He said an email frommylife@uj.ac.za came through and advised him to contact the University of Johannesburg Sports Management Department which Berman did.
When contacted for a comment, BSA chairperson Sifiso Shongwe said: "We as Boxing SA will assist Rodney in making sure that this becomes a success. This is a for a good cause which will keep Dingaan' s name alive for generations to come."
Berman who has produced over 50 world champions who were all crowned since March 1990 has staged many beneficiary box-and-dine tournaments to help former fighters and promoters who hit all time time low financially.
That includes an international tournament to raise funds for soaring medical bills of ailing former Jacob "Baby Jake" Matlala in 2010.
