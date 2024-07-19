Malinga said they have applied with the regulator for August 23 and this time Nomfundo will organise the tournament that will form part of the national celebrations for the Women's Day on August 9.
Promoters gear up for women’s tourney
Event to be staged under Dladla's Hle-Jobe Boxing Promotion
All Boxing SA licensed female boxers from KwaZulu-Natal are guaranteed action in the upcoming women-only tournament planned for August 23, says veteran promoter Zandile Malinga of Starline Boxing Promotion.
Last August, Malinga and fellow female promoters Hlengiwe Dladla, Nomvelo Shezi and Nomfundo Malinga staged the first leg of Boxing SA's Rise of Women in Boxing programme.
Spurred on by funding from the KwaZulu-Natal government, the four promoters agreed to work together but chose Dladla's Hle-Jobe Boxing Promotion to organise the event which was held in Durban.
In the successful event, Mapule Ngubane of Maritzburg retained her SA middleweight title via a deserved unanimous points decision after 10 rounds with Rushda Mallick. SA flyweight champ Thema Zuma from Dududu in KZN, won her international bout against Zimbabwe’s Chimwemwe Banda.
Malinga said they have applied with the regulator for August 23 and this time Nomfundo will organise the tournament that will form part of the national celebrations for the Women's Day on August 9.
Nomfundo is the last-born daughter of former WBC super middleweight world champ Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga from Ladysmith. Having been around in the fistic sport for almost 16 years, Malinga is excited by the growing numbers of female fighters from her province.
“We may look out for two or three opponents from other provinces but one thing is for sure, all girls from KwaZulu-Natal will be in action,” she said.
Currently, Ngubane and Zuma are the only national female champions with Nkosingiphile Sibisi from Ladysmith holding the national flyweight diadem in the male section.
Sibisi retained his belt by a deserved unanimous points decision after 12 rounds against Theo Nxayiphi in the main event of Dladla's tournament in Dundee last week Saturday.
“That is where I noticed that we now have five female ring officials,” said Malinga.
“We are waiting for BSA to confirm the date for our tournament; other than that we are good to go.”
