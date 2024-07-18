Sdinile defends Maitse for helping Kameda with sparring

Boxing SA former board member Andile Sdinile has pleaded with some boxing persons to look on the positive side of five-fight novice Bheki Maitse and even questioned his patriotism for assisting Tomoki Kameda with sparring ahead of his IBF featherweight fight with Lerato Dlamini.
The fight between No 2 contender Dlamini and No 3 contender Kameda for the now vacant No 1 spot will take place in Osaka, Japan, on August 24. The winner will be in line to challenge IBF featherweight titlist Luis Lopez Vargas of Mexico.
"How can a mere novice like Maitse influence the outcome of such a big fight," asked Sdinile yesterday.
"What really will Kameda learn from a boy who is just a newcomer in [pro] boxing? Does Maitse even know what patriotism is all about?
"The person who stands to benefit here is Maitse as he will learn a lot from sparring against a former world champion. Let us all look at the positives here.
"Training there alone will help him improve his craft. He will get a lot of exposure which is what every local boxer needs right now to be a better fighter in the future.
"I am looking at a young man with an opportunity to make money because of the scarcity of fights in SA. My plea is that people must put away emotions and look at the reality."
He explained that Kameda knows which buttons to press during the fight.
"He lost to Dlamini before and is well aware of the mistakes he made in their first fight," Sdinile added.
Maitse, 23, left with top amateur John Paul Masamba.
Maitse is now trained by France Ramabolu at the WBC Gym which is based at the Carlton Centre in the Joburg CBD. It is under the management of Alan Norman, another former BSA board member, who described the move as a lifetime experience for the young man.
"He is getting personal training and learning every day," said Norman.
"In my view, they will sign him there because they are impressed by his attitude. He's working like a dog and loving every moment."
Sdinile defends Maitse for helping Kameda with sparring
'Japan stint will give a lot of exposure, which SA boxers need'
Image: SUPPLIED
Boxing SA former board member Andile Sdinile has pleaded with some boxing persons to look on the positive side of five-fight novice Bheki Maitse and even questioned his patriotism for assisting Tomoki Kameda with sparring ahead of his IBF featherweight fight with Lerato Dlamini.
The fight between No 2 contender Dlamini and No 3 contender Kameda for the now vacant No 1 spot will take place in Osaka, Japan, on August 24. The winner will be in line to challenge IBF featherweight titlist Luis Lopez Vargas of Mexico.
"How can a mere novice like Maitse influence the outcome of such a big fight," asked Sdinile yesterday.
"What really will Kameda learn from a boy who is just a newcomer in [pro] boxing? Does Maitse even know what patriotism is all about?
"The person who stands to benefit here is Maitse as he will learn a lot from sparring against a former world champion. Let us all look at the positives here.
"Training there alone will help him improve his craft. He will get a lot of exposure which is what every local boxer needs right now to be a better fighter in the future.
"I am looking at a young man with an opportunity to make money because of the scarcity of fights in SA. My plea is that people must put away emotions and look at the reality."
He explained that Kameda knows which buttons to press during the fight.
"He lost to Dlamini before and is well aware of the mistakes he made in their first fight," Sdinile added.
Maitse, 23, left with top amateur John Paul Masamba.
Maitse is now trained by France Ramabolu at the WBC Gym which is based at the Carlton Centre in the Joburg CBD. It is under the management of Alan Norman, another former BSA board member, who described the move as a lifetime experience for the young man.
"He is getting personal training and learning every day," said Norman.
"In my view, they will sign him there because they are impressed by his attitude. He's working like a dog and loving every moment."
BSA approves promoting licence for White Buffalo
Maitse accused of selling his soul by sparring in Japan
Makeleni moves past robbery before IBF title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos