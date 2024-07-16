BSA approves promoting licence for White Buffalo

Flamboyant former IBF and WBF heavyweight world champ Francois Botha will make an eagerly-awaited debut as a boxing promoter on August 30.
After waiting patiently for Boxing SA to approve his licence, Botha announced yesterday that his inaugural tourney will take place at Wild Coast Sun in the Eastern Cape.
Topping the international tournament will be a 12-rounder for the WBF junior bantamweight belt which is held by Gcina Makhoba, who will make the first defence against Genesis Libranza of the Philippines.
With a distinguishable career including matchups against Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Shannon Briggs and Wladimir Klitschko in their respective careers, Botha promotes boxing under the banner of White Buffalo Promotions (WBP).
“White Buffalo” was Botha's moniker given to him by International Hall of Fame inductee, American boxing promoter Don King, due to his iconic white goatie.
“Now is the time for White Buffalo Promotion to contribute towards the concerted effort to take our beloved sport not only back to where it used to be but possibly to the promised land,” said the revered former IBF and WBF world champion whose popularity goes beyond the border of Africa.
An amiable human being, the 55-year-old Botha said any South African who wants to be involved in his pursuit to help introduce local fighters to the international platform is welcomed.
“One love, one heart and let's get together and do what is right for our country,” he said.
The fight on August 30 will be the third for Libranza here. He lost to both Moruti Mthalane and Phumelela Cafu in 2017 and 2023, respectively.
Botha, who also owns a boxing and fitness gym in Umhlanga, Durban, said his charge, KwaZulu-Natal champion Snamiso Ntuli, will challenge national super middleweight holder champion Asemahle Wellem in the main supporting bout to the WBF championship.
Ntuli from Ladysmith won the provincial title in March after defeating Andile Mntungwa by a fifth-round technical knockout in Mvelo Boxing Promotions' tournament at Durban's Olive Convention Centre.
Wellem from Chintsa in the Eastern Cape has not defended the title since 2022 when he dethroned Cowin Ray via a third-round stoppage in Kempton Park. That was Wellem's only fourth professional fight.
BSA approves promoting licence for White Buffalo
The former IBF and WBF heavyweight champ debuts as boxing promoter in August
Image: Ethan Miller
