Their bout will headline an international tournament that will be staged by Boxing 5 at Box Camp in Booysens on Saturday night.
Strydom's other charge – SA heavyweight champ Shaun Potgieter will welcome Mussa Ajibu – a journeyman from Malawi over eight rounds in the main supporting bout.
Nicknamed “Gods Warrior”, Potgieter ended the reign of Keaton Gomes with an 11th-round stoppage at Emperors Palace in April in what was the new champion's ninth win against a loss. On the other hand, Ajibu has chalked up 31 wins in 56 fights.
“If Shawn goes straight to work early, we should get rid of Ajibu. Shawn must make a statement as a force in this weight division. He's been working super hard in the gym and I expect a lot from him” Strydom said.
Potgieter has signed with Colin Nathan's No Doubt Management company. “To be honest, I've seen what Colin does for his fighters and he is a guy who I trust. He has done a lot and is still doing a lot. No doubt this is where I need to be,” he said.
“Who doesn't want a South African heavyweight champion?” was Nathan's response when asked about his latest signing.
The tournament will be televised live from 7pm by DAZN, a British over-the-top sports streaming and entertainment platform. “This [is] taking us on to the world stage,” said promoter Larry Wainstein.
Former top amateur Smnikiwe Bongco, who is trained by Shannon Strydom, will make his professional debut in one of the undercard fights.
Makeleni moves past robbery before IBF title
Fighter ready to face Gauteng champ Fourie
Image: COLIN NATHAN
Siseko Makeleni has put behind the unpleasant experience of being robbed his mobile phone at gunpoint while jogging at the beach in East London, and is now looking forward to his IBF Continental lightweight title fight against Kaine “K9" Fourie.
Makeleni's trainer Ncedo Cecane – the former SA flyweight and Eastern Cape bantamweight champion – who hones the skills of fighter at his Mpucuko Boxing Academy in Mdantsane, confirmed yesterday.
“We talked about his situation so that he gets it out of his system,” he said. “I told him that such things happen. I was happy that he did not put up a fight against those thugs because something really bad could have happened to him.”
Cecane said the counselling they gave to the boxer enabled him to put it behind with ease. “This shows that if [he] can walk past this, then the title is ours. We will give Kaine the taste of his medicine which is knocking out opponents.”
Fourie – current Gauteng champion – has left five of his seven opponents counting the stars.
Makeleni has six knockouts in 10 wins against four losses. Fourie's trainer Gert Strydom said they don't know anything about Makeleni.
“But that is not a problem; Kaine will adapt as the fight goes on,” he said adding that he wants his charge to get some rounds which will be beneficial in the long run. “He blows them away and I predict another knockout from round four.”
Thysse, Makondo eye vacant middleweight title
Their bout will headline an international tournament that will be staged by Boxing 5 at Box Camp in Booysens on Saturday night.
Strydom's other charge – SA heavyweight champ Shaun Potgieter will welcome Mussa Ajibu – a journeyman from Malawi over eight rounds in the main supporting bout.
Nicknamed “Gods Warrior”, Potgieter ended the reign of Keaton Gomes with an 11th-round stoppage at Emperors Palace in April in what was the new champion's ninth win against a loss. On the other hand, Ajibu has chalked up 31 wins in 56 fights.
“If Shawn goes straight to work early, we should get rid of Ajibu. Shawn must make a statement as a force in this weight division. He's been working super hard in the gym and I expect a lot from him” Strydom said.
Potgieter has signed with Colin Nathan's No Doubt Management company. “To be honest, I've seen what Colin does for his fighters and he is a guy who I trust. He has done a lot and is still doing a lot. No doubt this is where I need to be,” he said.
“Who doesn't want a South African heavyweight champion?” was Nathan's response when asked about his latest signing.
The tournament will be televised live from 7pm by DAZN, a British over-the-top sports streaming and entertainment platform. “This [is] taking us on to the world stage,” said promoter Larry Wainstein.
Former top amateur Smnikiwe Bongco, who is trained by Shannon Strydom, will make his professional debut in one of the undercard fights.
'Mchunu, Mbenge eager to defend titles, but there are no challengers'
Vabaza-Booi makes debut as BSA’s international tournament supervisor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos