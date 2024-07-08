Makondo, who is trained by Hloni Maboko and Nyiko Ndukula, last fought when he won the WBF inter-continental title in Polokwane last year.
The main contest in the upcoming tournament will be a 12-rounder between IBO junior-bantamweight holder Ricardo "Magic Man" Malajika and challenger Yanga "Showtime" Sigqibo.
It will be Malajika's first defence since the September 3 impressive points victory in Kempton Park against Argentinian Kevin Luis Munoz.
Malajika is trained by Manny Fernandez and managed by Brian Mitchell, whose Boxing Academy in Edenvale is home also to Koopman.
Koopman's father, Charlton Koopman, who is an assistant to head trainer Vusi Mtolo, said: "Shervantaigh vacated the South African title a month ago. I don't think there is any South African title defence left for Shervantaigh. He's moving on and focusing on the international scene. The only local fighter left for us is against Roarke Knapp and it does not make sense fighting him now."
Knapp lost in his bid to win the IBO belt last month. Koopman and Knapp are from the same stable.
"We did what we had to locally. Maybe Shervantaigh will fight Roarke in our last fight because local fans would want to see it happen," added Koopman senior, who began training his son from the amateur ranks.
Thysse, Makondo eye vacant middleweight title
Koopman runs out of local fights
Image: Nick Lourens
Shervantaigh "SK" Koopman has relinquished his South African junior-middleweight boxing title just after two successful defences, paving the way for two top contenders – Brandon Thysse and Khensahosi Makondo to battle it out for the vacant title.
Thysse and Makondo have been signed by Golden Gloves for a showdown that will take place at Emperors Palace on August 23.
The fight will be Thysse's second attempt to win that belt, thanks to his trainer and manager Damien Durandt who – in September – advised his visibly beaten charge not to come out of his corner for the ninth round because he had taken too much punishment from Koopman.
Thysse was able to rest, recover and come back in April to chalk up a win against hot prospect, Darrin Rossouw.
Makondo could go three rounds with Koopman in 2021.
