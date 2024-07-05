“Terrible! Sometimes I had to cover my head with my boxing gown from abusive fans who pelted me with everything they could lay their hands on. They accused me of being an apartheid agent. Sadly, I did not enjoy the support back home when I flew back – I mean, being welcomed like a hero,” he said.
Mitchell, whose only loss in 49 fights was to Jacob “Dancing Shoes” Morake in 1992, was inducted in the international hall of fame in New York in 2009. Today, he owns a boxing gym in Edenvale, Ekurhuleni, and manages a number of fighters, including IBO junior bantamweight champ Ricardo “Magic Man” Maljika.
Mitchell, who turns 63 on August 30, also does live boxing commentary for SuperSport.
Regarding the state of the game both locally and internationally, Mitchell said: “People always say boxing is dying. Other sports have grown, like cricket, which has exploded off the back of the IPL [Indian Premier League] and, of course, SA has won four rugby World Cups, but boxing will always have its place. Golden Gloves and other promoters have done a great job keeping the flag flying.
“The one thing boxing hasn’t done is evolve. I think guys from 40 years ago were better. Overseas there are big stars like Tank Davis and Canelo Alvarez, but the sport can’t be how it was in the 1980s. But it’s not bad. Guys are earning millions. People talk about MMA, but their best aren’t earning purses of $150m like Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Boxing is hardly dying.”
Boxing will always have a place in SA — Mitchell
Though there's still room for improvement, former champ believes the sport is not dying
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Boxing is a protagonist in dismantling “apartheid” laws which disallowed black boxers from mixing it against their white compatriots in SA.
Mixed bouts were legalised in 1977, but it was not until two years later that the last vestiges of the colour bar disappeared when the system of white, black, and supreme titles were mercifully done away with.
Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell who began his career in 1981 never fought against a white SA opponent but fought against black fighters on his way to becoming one of the greatest world champions SA has ever produced.
He won the WBA junior lightweight title in 1986 but could not defend it here due to the country's history.
