“No one has challenged Thabiso,” said Smith. “We do want to defend our titles, and let me tell you, we are not going to give them away. These champions must be dethroned inside the ring.”
Smith said Boxing SA should make it a priority to promoters who get funding from provincial governments to have a national championship fight in their tournaments. “In that way, SA champions will get busy, and more boxers will want to win the SA title,” explained Smith.
The current state of affairs means Mchunu and Mbenge will not be able to make the required number of five defences to claim the outright ownership of those belts.
Mchunu and Mbenge are beautiful champions who have fought against the best SA has on offer. If judged by their ages, especially “The Rock” – as the left-handed Mchunu from Mkhambathini in KwaXimba, KwaZulu-Natal, is known – one can conclude that at 36 he is edging towards retirement.
But the reality is that he is still within his rights, body and soul, to win more battles after being involved in only 30 fights since turning professional 17 years ago.
On the other hand, 32-year-old Mbenge from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, has been a professional boxer since 2015 and has won 20 of his 22 fights. His achievements are a far-cry compared to his abilities, winning only the IBO and ABU belts.
The welterweight class has six contenders. Wassim Chellean is the No 1 contender, but he is still very raw after nine fights to face a boxer of Mbenge's calibre.
'Mchunu, Mbenge eager to defend titles, but there are no challengers'
Smith says promoters should have a national championship fight in tourneys
Image: Antonio Muchave
Don't misinterpret or draw a wrong conclusion about Thabiso Mchunu and Thulani Mbenge not defending their SA boxing titles.
They want to defend them, but according to trainer Sean Smith, no one has challenged them.
“They can't challenge challengers,” said Smith. “Maybe you should have asked all the contenders in the ratings as to when they will put in challenges. I mean, why are they in the ratings? To challenge champions, I suppose.”
The cruiserweight division has three contenders, Akani “Prime” Phuzi, Lebo “The Machine” Mashitoa and Sandiso Kota.
“No one has challenged Thabiso,” said Smith. “We do want to defend our titles, and let me tell you, we are not going to give them away. These champions must be dethroned inside the ring.”
Smith said Boxing SA should make it a priority to promoters who get funding from provincial governments to have a national championship fight in their tournaments. “In that way, SA champions will get busy, and more boxers will want to win the SA title,” explained Smith.
The current state of affairs means Mchunu and Mbenge will not be able to make the required number of five defences to claim the outright ownership of those belts.
Mchunu and Mbenge are beautiful champions who have fought against the best SA has on offer. If judged by their ages, especially “The Rock” – as the left-handed Mchunu from Mkhambathini in KwaXimba, KwaZulu-Natal, is known – one can conclude that at 36 he is edging towards retirement.
But the reality is that he is still within his rights, body and soul, to win more battles after being involved in only 30 fights since turning professional 17 years ago.
On the other hand, 32-year-old Mbenge from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, has been a professional boxer since 2015 and has won 20 of his 22 fights. His achievements are a far-cry compared to his abilities, winning only the IBO and ABU belts.
The welterweight class has six contenders. Wassim Chellean is the No 1 contender, but he is still very raw after nine fights to face a boxer of Mbenge's calibre.
Matiti elated to close Youth Month in style
Ngabu receives great reception, retains IBO title in his parents' home country
SA at its lowest point in producing credible boxers
BSA steps in to pay Tanzanian pair its purse, flight tickets
Vabaza-Booi makes debut as BSA’s international tournament supervisor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos