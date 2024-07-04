It was one of the most eagerly anticipated boxing matches, with betting odds significantly favouring Jeffries who had come back from retirement for that specific fight.
Jeffries was the chosen representative of the white race. New York Times editorial wrote: “If the black man wins, thousands and thousands of his ignorant brothers will misinterpret his victory as justifying claims to much more than mere physical equality with their white neighbours.”
Johnson stopped Jeffries in the 15th round, about one hour after the fight began. Jeffries fell three times to Johnson's punches and was being counted out.
That fight earned Johnson $65,000. A black man was the undisputed world champion.
The outcome triggered race riots across the US, from Texas and Colorado to New York and Washington, D.C, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Atlanta, St. Louis, Little Rock and Houston.
Riots occurred in more than 25 states and 50 cities. It was reported that 20 people were killed and hundreds more were injured.
That was all because Johnson's victory had dashed white dreams of finding a “great white hope” to defeat him.
Many whites felt humiliated by the defeat of Jeffries while blacks, on the other hand, were jubilant and celebrated Johnson's great victory and viewed it as victory for racial advancement.
Boxing legends deserve more recognition for taking a stand against racism
Image: Supplied
Too little recognition, if ever any, is given to the sport of boxing yet a number of yesteryear participants including the “Greatest” Muhammad Ali, Mpush Makambi and Jack Johnson, put not only their prosperous careers in jeopardy but their lives at risk of being assassinated for taking a stand against racism.
Ali refused to go and drop bombs and kill “brown people” in Vietnam when the US government treated “Negros” in Louisville, where he was born, like dogs and denied them simple human rights. Ali was then stripped of his world boxing title and banned for three years.
Makambi turned professional in 1983 but he put his career on hold and joined the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) which deployed him to its military wing‚ the Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA).
“The Lion King” was shot in the leg after a skirmish with the South African Defence Force (SADF) in the Botswana border. Makambi crawled to a nearby village‚ and the Botswana army got to him before the SADF.
He went into exile in the US where he resumed his boxing career. Following the unbanning of liberation movements in February 1990‚ Makambi returned home to Mdantsane and continued with boxing to win the SA junior middleweight belt in 1994.
“My involvement with Apla scared off people‚ especially white promoters‚ away from me,” he said. “I do not regret having joined the PAC because we wanted to change the country’s political landscape.” Makambi eventually retired in 2007.
Thursday marks the anniversary of “The Fight of the Century” between the first African American world heavyweight champion Johnson and James Jeffries which took place in front of 20 000 fans at a ring which was built just for the occasion in downtown Reno, Nevada, on July 4, 1910, which is the US Independence Day.
Vabaza-Booi makes debut as BSA’s international tournament supervisor
It was one of the most eagerly anticipated boxing matches, with betting odds significantly favouring Jeffries who had come back from retirement for that specific fight.
Jeffries was the chosen representative of the white race. New York Times editorial wrote: “If the black man wins, thousands and thousands of his ignorant brothers will misinterpret his victory as justifying claims to much more than mere physical equality with their white neighbours.”
Johnson stopped Jeffries in the 15th round, about one hour after the fight began. Jeffries fell three times to Johnson's punches and was being counted out.
That fight earned Johnson $65,000. A black man was the undisputed world champion.
The outcome triggered race riots across the US, from Texas and Colorado to New York and Washington, D.C, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Atlanta, St. Louis, Little Rock and Houston.
Riots occurred in more than 25 states and 50 cities. It was reported that 20 people were killed and hundreds more were injured.
That was all because Johnson's victory had dashed white dreams of finding a “great white hope” to defeat him.
Many whites felt humiliated by the defeat of Jeffries while blacks, on the other hand, were jubilant and celebrated Johnson's great victory and viewed it as victory for racial advancement.
'Mchunu, Mbenge eager to defend titles, but there are no challengers'
BSA steps in to pay Tanzanian pair its purse, flight tickets
BSA’s new board promises to resolve legal issues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos