Vabaza-Booi makes debut as BSA’s international tournament supervisor

Siya Vabaza-Booi shares how hard she resisted temptations to get inside the boxing ring and bark instructions at boxers throughout the duration of an international tournament staged by Xaba Promotions at Orient Theatre on Sunday.
Duncan Village-born Vabaza-Booi has been a referee and judge since 1994 and made her debut as a tournament supervisor.
She was appointed as Boxing SA provincial manager in East London last month and part of her duties include supervising boxing body’s sanctioned bouts.
“Muscles have the mind of their own, and there is just nothing one can do but oblige to that movement until it stops on its own,” said Vabaza-Booi.
“I told my mind, muscles and the nerve what to do on the day but hey. There was temptation to officiate in those bouts and I had to pinch myself. Jonga, [look], I don’t want to lie to you, there was an urge that I am supposed to be inside the ring and refereeing bouts.
“I mean, understand, I have been doing this for many years. If I am not inside the ring, I am seated around the ring as one the three judges. Seating tight on that chair for the duration of a tournament is new to me but, tell you what! I enjoyed every minute of that tournament.”
Vabaza-Booi — who is the aunt to late super talented undefeated former SA flyweight and World Boxing Union junior bantamweight champion Gabula “Tiger” Vabaza, who passed away in December 2018 from natural causes — said she was taken aback by the response from the fans. “I was excited to hear the crowd calling my name,” said Vabaza-Booi whose first assignment was to conduct the weigh-in which took place on Saturday at Orient Theatre.
“The weigh-in went very smooth with only one boxer Rofhiwa Maphupha from Limpopo failing to make the weight limit,” she said adding that after being given time to shed those extra grams, Maphupa was within the required weight limit and was stopped in round one by Siseko Teyisi on Sunday.
Action also began right at 2pm as per an agreement between the promoter Ayanda Matiti, SuperSport, which broadcast all bouts live, and Boxing SA. “I went in the tournament with a positive mental attitude that all will go well ,” she said.
Vabaza-Booi makes debut as BSA’s international tournament supervisor
‘I went in the tournament with a positive mental attitude’
Image: SUPPLIED
