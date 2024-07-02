Yves “Smiling Assassin” Ngabu says the reception he received in Congo where he fought his first boxing match last week in Kinshasa was “crazy”.
That is where the 35-year-old International Boxing Organisation (IBO) cruiserweight champion retained his belt with a seventh-round stoppage of Mexican Kevin Martinez on Sunday. The challenger is rated No 17 by the IBO in that weight division.
Ngabu's parents are from Congo. They emigrated to Belgium when his father, a professional footballer Jean-Pierre Mbemba-Ngabu, was signed by RSC Anderlecht before he later played for KSV Roeselare where Ngabu was born.
“The atmosphere was something out of this world; crazy I mean, unbelievable and my family was there. I've never felt that energy anywhere I fought before,” said Ngabu, who recorded the first successful defence of the belt he won on September 9 when he dethroned previously undefeated Australian champ, Floyd Masson, in the 11th round in Australia.
Ushered to war by coach Damien Durandt, Ngabu dropped his 24-year-old opponent towards the end of the sixth round. Martinez retired in his stool going for the seventh round. That was his first loss in 14 fights while Ngabu's 17th knockout in 23 wins against two losses and a no contest.
Ngabu receives great reception, retains IBO title in his parents' home country
Image: Getty Images/Stephen Pond
SA at its lowest point in producing credible boxers
“The fight was good; Martinez was strong and he was pushing but I was the stronger guy. I was fit. I have been in camp in Johannesburg since January,” he said.
“I knew this guy will not last the distance with me. He wanted us to go toe-to-toe because that is how Mexicans fight and I obliged. We also fought at high pace and that's one other thing I enjoyed because my conditioning was on another level.”
Ngabu talks highly of Durandt who guided Ilunga Junior Makabu to winning the WBC cruiserweight belt and defending it successfully two times before the SA-based Congolese lost it to Canadian Badou Jack in February last year.
“Damien is the best coach I have ever had,” said Ngabu about the 34-year-old mentor who helped Jackson “M3" Chauke win the IBO flyweight belt in England on January 27. That win came just after Chauke had made a record fifth defence of his SA title which he owns after making that required number of defences for any South African champions to claim the outright ownership of the belt.
“We have a good friendship me and Damien but when it is time to work, we work. I respect him so much because he takes his job seriously,” said Ngabu, who flew back home to Belgium last night.
Ngabu is managed by Frenchman Tarik Saadi who is responsible for the career of Makabu and his homeboy Emmany “The General” Kalombo who are both from Congo.
