Matiti elated to close Youth Month in style

If Brian Mitchell and Vuyani Bungu say Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke is a world class material boxer, mere mortals must sit back and listen up.
Mitchell is the former WBA and IBF junior lightweight world champion and the only boxer here to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame in New York in 2019.
The boxer’s 12 successful defences of the WBA belt under trying circumstances outside SA due to apartheid laws earned him recognition. His record still stands even today in that weight division.
On the other hand, Bungu is the only local boxer to successfully defend his world title 13 times. He reigned supreme as the IBF junior featherweight champion.
Mitchell, who worked for SuperSport, made his feelings known about Ngxeke’s potential during a live commentary. That was after Ngxeke, who holds the SA and WBO Global bantamweight belts, dropped Filipino Jerald Paclar in the third round at Orient Theatre.
“I am not only elated but over the moon. My boys closed Youth Month in style,” said promoter Ayanda Matiti.
“I am not only elated but over the moon. My boys closed Youth Month in style,” said promoter Ayanda Matiti.
“Ngxeke answered all the questions; he took punches and dished them. He is ready for a world title, any call-up I will answer.
“I mean Brian Mitchell said it loud that Ngxeke is world championship material, Bungu called me and said we have something very rich in Ngxeke and we must take good care of him. These are former world champions talking.”
Regarding Asanda Ginqqi who stopped Paclair’s home boy Jufel Salina in the fifth round, Matiti described the SA junior lightweight champion’s win as an impressive introduction in the international scene. The fight was Gingqi’s first against an international opponent.
“I am super excited for Mnyamezeli who trains all these boys – Ngxeke, Gingqi, Siyabulela Hem and Siseko Teyisi,” said Matiti. “He has been breathing life behind the scene and he is now the main trainer for Xaba Promotion’s boxers. I would have failed in my duties if I don’t thank him.”
Other results:
Siseko Teyisi defeated Rofhiwa Maphupha by a first round TKO; Hem bt Lihle Gingxana TKO3; Tiisetso Matikinca bt Sanele Maduna TKO3; Avuyile Soga bt Thobela Khuhlani TKO2; Moyisi Booi bt Lebogang Pilane TKO1.
