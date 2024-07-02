Two Tanzanian female boxers who had been trapped in SA for two weeks are on their way home.
Boxing SA has purchased the flight tickets for them to return home on Wednesday night, confirmed Boxing SA chairperson Sfiso Shongwe.
Jesca Mfinanga and Egine Kayange fought and lost their boxing matches on June 22 at Kliprivier Recreation Centre in an international tournament which was staged by F2 Promotion.
They were supposed to have flown back home a day after their bouts but promoter Elias Tshabalala did not pay what was due to them. Their joint purse money is R94,000.
Explaining BSA's intervention, Shongwe said: "The tournament happened under the auspices of Boxing SA, the BSA board resolved to settle the fighters (payment) and recoup the cost from F2 Promotion."
BSA steps in to pay Tanzanian pair its purse, flight tickets
Female boxers were stuck in the country after promoter's failure to foot bill
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mfinanga lost to African Boxing Uinion (ABU) flyweight champ Smangele "Smash" Hadebe while Egine was defeated by Monica Mkandla for the ABU SADC junior featherweight belt.
The two title fights went ahead as planned because sanctioning fees were paid for by the two local boxers' manager Colleen MacAusland. This is according to to ABU vice-president and ABU SADC president Peter Ngatane who was the fight supervisor in those two bouts.
The two boxers were taken care of by the Tanzanian Embassy which later got hold of the board of Boxing SA regarding the saga which has the potential to spoil relations between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Shongwe told Sowetan that the board met last night and decided to save face and settle the matter once and for all rather than wait for Tshabalala.
"Mfinanga and Egine will fly back home tomorrow (Wednesday) night," said Shongwe.
Tshabalala told Sowetan that he was unable to sleep at night due to what transpired.
"I know that it is going to be hard for some people to believe me but I am saddened by all this.
"Look the damage has already been done and whatever I say will not be taken seriously but the bottom line is that I am sorry for all the inconvenience caused, not only to these boxers but to BSA and the country at large.
"I wrote to Boxing SA pleading with chairman Sfiso to assist me; even if it means that they settle the matter and buy tickets for the boxers to go home and deal with me afterward. I even suggested that I will commit in writing that I won't stage another tournament until I settle my debt."
