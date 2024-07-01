SA is at its lowest point in the production of credible boxers and it’s laughable to expect the current crop to fill the shoes of champions of yesteryear when the amateur ranks are not given attention.
SA had several top amateurs in the past who would have gone on to win a medal in the Olympics if they had been persuaded not to rush into turning professional.
Bongani Mwelase and Thulani Mbenge, in particular, should have been advised to stick around in the amateurs.
Mwelase won gold in the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia. With that wealth of talent at his disposal, the left-hander from Soweto turned professional on his return but did not win any credible title until he quit in 2011.
Mwelase said he quit because he refused to be exploited by promoters.
“You have no insurance and no funeral cover and you are paid peanuts. That’s demotivating because any time you step inside the ring you put your life at risk, so you must think for yourself, yet you are being used as a cash cow by promoters.”
Mbenge won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. A year later he turned professional and won the South African, IBO and ABU titles.
A few months ago Simnkiwe Bongco and Amzolele Dyeyi who were part of the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation team that failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, which begins next month, also turned their backs on the amateur ranks.
SA at its lowest point in producing credible boxers
‘There is hard work that needs to be done’
There is one legitimate world champion – Sivenathi Nontshinga who holds the IBF junior flyweight belt – with two IBO title holders – Ricardo Malajika and Jackson Chauke – who are champions in the junior bantamweight and flyweight classes respectively.
Sowetan spoke to trainer and manager Colin Nathan and boxing fundi Andile Sdinile.
Nathan said there was hope with boxers like Phumelele Cafu, Lerato Dlamin and Kevin Lerena holding top rankings.
“Our guys need more opportunities. Look at Cafu, he’s rated No 3 by the WBO, No.4 by the IBF, seven by the WBA and 10 by the WBC. I mean Kevin will challenge WBC bridgerweight champion Lawrence Okolie very soon; Lerato Dlamini will be involved in the IBF elimination fight for the junior featherweight title in Japan on August 12,” said Nathan.
Sdinile said: “You first need stability within Boxing SA and the sport will attract sponsors; once sponsors gain confidence in the administration where they will plough their money there will be activity, which will help identify a few boxers that the country must invest in for a brighter future.
“I don’t think we have quality boxers right now who can take the sport to the highest level and there is hard work that needs to be done and it begins right down there with the amateurs.”
