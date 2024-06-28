Board member Luxolo September added: “It’s not business friendly. We are not going to talk to each other through lawyers or through courts.”
Licensees who voiced their unhappiness were suspended.
One such person was promoter Jacob Mnisi who had his licence suspended in December 2022. The previous board alleged Mnisi violated some of its regulations, but he was not presented with charges.
BSA announced the provisional suspension of Mnisi's licence based on developments around the invitation of Floyd Mayweather jnr to the King Misuzulu International Boxing Tournament. Various difficulties led to the cancellation of the event. Boxers who were contracted to fight still received their purse money in full.
Mnisi wants his licence back: “I need clarity on this matter or I will pursue the legal route."
When contacted for comment, BSA acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso said: “The new board is tackling all legal matters upon the appointment of a new legal firm.”
BSA’s new board promises to resolve legal issues
Mnisi threatens action over suspended licence
Image: Supplied
The sooner the former seven members of the Boxing SA board hand over the books to the new board, the better.
This is because new members need to move swiftly to mop up the mess left behind, including the alleged unjust suspension of licensees.
Court cases seem imminent because licensees were prevented from doing their duties.
That board’s three-year term expired on December 12.
Current board member Sakhiwo Sodo announced last week at its first media briefing, “We are planning a session of engaging, particularly on the handover before the end of June, so that we know how far the board has gone so that we can take the baton from where they left off".
Sodo happy for another stint on BSA board
