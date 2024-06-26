No preferential treatment for Matiti over outstanding debt - BSA

No preferential treatment was given to Ayanda Matiti whose license was pending the arrangement as set up by Boxing SA regarding outstanding debts by promoters, according to BSA board chairman Sfiso Shongwe.
Several licensees have claimed that Matiti received special treatment from the BSA board, which had earlier stipulated that no promoter owing fees would be relicensed for the period 2024/25.
Matiti of Xaba Promotions is one of the promoters who owes the regulator sanctioning and tournament fees.
Their debt, according to Shongwe, made it impossible their licenses to be approved outright. “BSA had made it clear that all promoters owing fees must pay 30% of their debt and make a commitment regarding the balance,” he said.
“Matiti approached acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso and made the arrangement to pay his outstanding fees. “That is how he obtained the license and that’s how his tournament planned for Sunday at Orient Theatre was given the go-ahead.”
Shongwe added that BSA 2023 Promoter of the Year award winner applied on time and paid the requisite purse monies as per regulations.
“The only issue was the arrangement of his outstanding debt. We are an enabling body and we are here to regulate the relationships between licensees and ensure the efficient functioning of the sport throughout the country,” said Shongwe.
The international tournament Xaba will co-promote with his younger sister, Sbongile Matiti-Mpofu who trades under the banner of Zbashy Promotions, is dubbed “Youth Month Celebration”.
Topping the bill will be a 10-round non-title bantamweight fight between Landi “Man Down” Ngxeke and Jerald Paclair.
The main supporting contest features Asanda Gingqi, the SA junior lightweight title holder, who will welcome Paclair’s home boy Jufel Salkina also in a non-title 10-rounder.
Siseko Teyisi and Rofhiwa Maphupha will lock horns in the junior flyweight eight-rounder. Ayanda Makitinga and Sanele Maduna will meet in the bantamweight with Hlumelo Gingxana and Hem exchanging leather in the junior featherweight division.
The tournament will be the first for veteran ring official Siya Vabaza-Booi to officiate as BSA provincial manager in the Eastern Cape. She was appointed by BSA on June 1.
Action will begin at 2pm. Tickets sell between R300 for ringside seating and R150 for the general seats.
