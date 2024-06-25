Boxing

SA's Nontshinga ready for IBF title defence

SA camp unfazed about where they face Yabuki

25 June 2024 - 09:15
Sivenathi Nontshinga and Regie Suganob square off at the ICC in East London last year.
Image: Mark Andrews

Boxing manager Colin NomakanjaniNathan and his charge Sivenathi The Special One Nontshinga are not bothered about the venue of Nontshingas mandatory defence of his IBF junior flyweight belt against Japanese Masamichi Yabuki.

The US-based sanctioning body has issued an order to Nontshingas promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport to engage in negotiations with Yabukis promoter Toshiro Matsuo of Lish Midri Promotion regarding the fight.

The letter signed by IBF championship chairman Carlos Ortiz Jr said negotiations must be concluded by July 19. It states clearly that if Hearn and Matsuo are unable to reach an agreement within 30 days, the IBF will call for a purse bid, which will determine the promoter to organise it.

The order quoted IBF Rule 5 (D): A champions failure to comply with this obligation will be sufficient cause to have the championship committee and board of directors consider withdrawing recognition of the title.

If the mandatory challenger agrees to fight the champion and they are unable to negotiate the terms of the bout within 30 days, they have the obligation to proceed to a purse bid under the procedure set forth in Rule 10.

Yabuki, a former WBC champ, is rated No 2.

Contender No 1, Christian Araneta from the Philippines, is injured.

Nathan said he is not worried about whether the fight goes to Japan or England. I am confident of my fighters capabilities, he said. The fact remains that we will be ready to fight when that time comes.

Nontshinga said: I feel good, as long as I step inside the ring and defend my world title, you know the aim is to stay active and unify the division and yeah, this fight has been spoken about for a while.

For me to become the best, I have to fight them and beat them, I am now ready for the world.

The 25-year-old champion from Chicken Farm near East London first won the title in Mexico on September 3 2022. He defended it successfully in East London on July 2 last year but was dethroned by Mexican Adrian Curiel in Monaco, France, on November 4 last year.

Nontshinga won it back from the same man in his first defence at home in Mexico on February 16 this year. 

