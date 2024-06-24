Trainers like Sean Smith, Alan Toweel and Bernie Pailman, promoters Happy Tewo, Larry Wainstein, Nomvelo Shezi, Sandile Vilakazi, Lebo Mahoko and Hlula Dladla and CEO of Rumble Africa Promotion Nomfesane Nyatela should be allowed to dabble as managers because they go beyond the call and look after boxers financially and otherwise, but the SA Boxing Act prohibits individuals from holding two licences simultaneously.
When contacted for a comment, BSA acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso said: “The stats show that there is a of work to be done, particularly by managers and promoters regarding their obligation to fighters. Last year, we had 250 boxers who did not fight, and the question is, what was the contribution of boxers’ managers and promoters in that financial year, and what is it that you are going to do differently this year.
“Some promoters did not stage even a single tournament last year and they are back this year. We need to change gears and take boxing as a business because what we want are managers getting fights for boxers and promoting and staging tournaments. Every party must play their roles and deliver on what they have signed up for.”
Promoters are supposed to make their profits by way of sponsorships and television rights. Some wait for government grants to stage tournaments and then take a lion’s share of those funds and pay boxers a pittance.
BSA said in a press statement last weekend it has 720 boxers, 105 trainers, 88 promoters, 56 seconds, 15 ring announcers, 79 ring officials and eight matchmakers.
Most managers failing to honour to their contracts
BSA should not just dish out licences
Never mind what local boxing managers say about their designation, the truth is that only a handful of them do what they are supposed to, with the majority only caring for their negotiated percentage of boxers’ purse monies per fight.
It was agreed that a manager should get 15% while a trainer is paid 10%. It is stipulated in the regulations that a manager must in terms of his or her contract with a boxer undertake to procure a minimum of two bouts per year.
Boxing SA (BSA) issued a statement stating that the regulator has licensed 141 managers for this period. Individuals who are working hard in getting fights for their charges and even go beyond their responsibilities are Mlandeli Tengimfene, Colleen MacAusland, Colin Nathan, Andile Mshumpela, Witbooi Lonki, Damien Durandt and Brian Mitchell.
Tengimfene won the BSA Manager of the Year award twice and MacAusland won it in 2019. That ceremony did not take place for two years due to Covid-19. It returned last year when Durandt won it.
Witbooi and Mshumpela are new in that space, and they are doing wonders. Last year, BSA had 250 registered boxers who did not see action in the ring, yet they spent money renewing their licences.
BSA should evaluate individuals who register as managers and not just dish out licences because many of them seem to manage only their agreed 15% of purse monies without delivering on their obligations to fighters.
Boxing SA issues 1,212 licences, but that's no guarantee of action this year
