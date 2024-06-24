Boxing

Most managers failing to honour to their contracts

24 June 2024
Manager of the year of the year Mlandeli Tengimfene during the 2018 Boxing SA Awards at Boardwalk Casino and Hotel on February 2, 2018.
Never mind what local boxing managers say about their designation, the truth is that only a handful of them do what they are supposed to, with the majority only caring for their negotiated percentage of boxers purse monies per fight.

It was agreed that a manager should get 15% while a trainer is paid 10%. It is stipulated in the regulations that a manager must in terms of his or her contract with a boxer undertake to procure a minimum of two bouts per year.

Boxing SA (BSA) issued a statement stating that the regulator has licensed 141 managers for this period. Individuals who are working hard in getting fights for their charges and even go beyond their responsibilities are Mlandeli Tengimfene, Colleen MacAusland, Colin Nathan, Andile Mshumpela, Witbooi Lonki, Damien Durandt and Brian Mitchell.

Tengimfene won the BSA Manager of the Year award twice and MacAusland won it in 2019. That ceremony did not take place for two years due to Covid-19. It returned last year when Durandt won it.

Witbooi and Mshumpela are new in that space, and they are doing wonders. Last year, BSA had 250 registered boxers who did not see action in the ring, yet they spent money renewing their licences.

BSA should evaluate individuals who register as managers and not just dish out licences because many of them seem to manage only their agreed 15% of purse monies without delivering on their obligations to fighters.

