History set to be made in Kibler Park on Saturday

The eagerly awaited history-making multiple-woman championship international tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 24, is on again at Kibler Park Recreation Centre tomorrow.
Former top trainer and now promoter Elias “Mr Fantastic” Tshabalala, whose Fantastic 2 Boxing Promotions is organising this event, said the only change is that it will now feature three titles.
“Bonita van Jarsveld, who was to defend her SA lightweight title against Ndobayini Kolosa, has accepted a Women International Boxing Association title fight in Germany,” said Tshabalala about the national champion who jetted off to Europe on Wednesday. She will face Beke Bas at the Paul Greifzu Stadium in Dessau tomorrow.
Tshabalala said the main bout still stands and will be an African Boxing Union (ABU) flyweight championship between holder Smangele “Smash” Hadebe and Tanzanian Jesca Mfinanga.
Hadebe, Boxing SA 2023 female boxer of the year, will bid for the second defence of the belt that earned her a top-five rating by the WBC.
Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira will face Sinesipho Mve for the Gauteng junior lightweight title in the main supporting contest, while Monica “Savage” Mandla and Egine Kayange from Tanzania will oppose each other for the vacant ABU SADC bantamweight title.
Tshabalala said his tournament is dubbed “History in the Making” because what he is doing has never happened before in SA boxing where three titles will be contested by women on the same card.
“We are making history in women’s boxing, which is considered by many promoters only in August (Women’s Month),” he said. “We want to change the landscape of women boxing in SA; we must give them action at any given time of the year if we are serious about producing champions.”
All women’s title bouts are contested over 10 rounds and two minutes per round. Hadebe, Mkandla and Ferreira are trained by BSA 2023 trainer of the year Khangelani Jack.
Former top amateur star Amzolele “Globe” Dyehyi from Mdantsane will make his pro debut against Judas Sithole while Leeann “Mshoza” Jansen van Vuuren will make her pro debut over four rounds against Seani Morite.
BSA 2023 prospect of the year and Gauteng junior middleweight champion Donjuan “The Iron Dragon” van Heerden will also be in action in a non-title eight-rounder against Fulufhelo Maliba.
Action will begin at 1pm and tickets are R150 (general seats) and R350 (VIP seats).
History set to be made in Kibler Park on Saturday
Three women titles on the line on the same card
