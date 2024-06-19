A single mother of a 26-year-old boy, Kungwane says drugs and abuse of alcohol have messed up a lot of youth who have turned to the streets as beggars at a very young age.
“Sport can assist with teaching clean living and can also eradicate unemployment by way of one being a participant, becoming a trainer, manager, official, etc,” said Kungwane, whose son assists her in the marketing side of boxing.
Former SA junior middleweight champion Simon Dladla, Kgotso Ramabodu (the son of former multiple international middleweight champion Frans Ramabolu), Thando Mali, Lukholo Ndlangalavu, Vuyo Maphosa and Carl van Blerk are some of the locals that will welcome their Congolese foes in her development tournament.
Action will begin at 2pm.
“We have a surprise in store for the fans,” said Kungwane whose previous tournaments have featured Mgarimbe (real name Nkosinathi Mfeka), whose song Sister Bettina reached cult status, with many calling it SA’s national anthem.
Trompies, which specialises in kwaito music, has also wowed fans in some of Kungwane’s tournaments. “Just be at Turffontein on June 29 to see the surprise I have in store,” she said as her parting shot.
Kungwane adds her voice to drugs war
‘Sport can assist with teaching clean living’
Image: Supplied
TLB Promotion has hosted boxing tournaments that talk to historical political events, including the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and Women’s Month celebrations, which take place in August.
This year, promoter Joyce Kungwane’s tournament on June 29 will be an added voice in the campaign against drugs and alcohol abuse by the youth. She said her tournament will take place at Turffontein Racecourse, south of Johannesburg. It comprises seven South Africans against seven Congolese fighters.
“We have invited the youth who fall under the Gauteng department of social development because our tournament will take place in this province,” she explained.
“Our intention is to show the youth that despite all the challenges they face in their day-to-day lives, sport can help them ease some pressure – what a better way of seeing people their age and even younger flexing their muscles in a regulated form of fighting.
“We want them to have that first-hand experience so that when we say there is another way to live for them, it must be something they have seen with their own eyes.”
Kungwane said they intend to send a strong message, which says “No to drugs and friends who encourage drug abuse”, adding that entrance to the venue is free of charge to the youth.
New BSA board promises to fill key vacancies soon
A single mother of a 26-year-old boy, Kungwane says drugs and abuse of alcohol have messed up a lot of youth who have turned to the streets as beggars at a very young age.
“Sport can assist with teaching clean living and can also eradicate unemployment by way of one being a participant, becoming a trainer, manager, official, etc,” said Kungwane, whose son assists her in the marketing side of boxing.
Former SA junior middleweight champion Simon Dladla, Kgotso Ramabodu (the son of former multiple international middleweight champion Frans Ramabolu), Thando Mali, Lukholo Ndlangalavu, Vuyo Maphosa and Carl van Blerk are some of the locals that will welcome their Congolese foes in her development tournament.
Action will begin at 2pm.
“We have a surprise in store for the fans,” said Kungwane whose previous tournaments have featured Mgarimbe (real name Nkosinathi Mfeka), whose song Sister Bettina reached cult status, with many calling it SA’s national anthem.
Trompies, which specialises in kwaito music, has also wowed fans in some of Kungwane’s tournaments. “Just be at Turffontein on June 29 to see the surprise I have in store,” she said as her parting shot.
Knockout king Perez shows no mercy to Knapp in IBO fight
Why Nathan is the go-to man in SA boxing
Durandt predicts knockout win for Ngabu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos