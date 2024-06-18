There is hope for a return to stability within the office of Boxing SA (BSA), which has been in a state of disarray, with no permanent chief executive since August 2020.
The recently appointed BSA board, comprising mainly of the youth brigade, has agenda items to finalise in its concerted effort to quickly return to stability.
Nandi Mheshe announced this during the board’s first briefing last weekend: “One of the agenda items is to prioritise and finalise the advert that will be going in respect of the positions for the CEO and chief financial officer and also the board secretariat. We have identified those key positions. However, there are other vacancies.”
Mandla Ntlanganiso is the acting CEO, and took over from Nsikayezwe Sithole, a board member, who was elected by his colleague to sit in temporarily after Cindy Nkomo resigned in 2022.
The office of the CFO has remained vacant since Kenny Mamosadi was shot dead outside his house in Pretoria in February.
Present at the press briefing were Ntlanganiso, Sakhiwo Sodo, Koketjo Tsebe, Luvuyo Bayeni and Luxolo September. They were all dressed to the nines. Chairman Sfiso Shongwe and Rommy Titus were absent.
Mheshe was appointed by her colleagues to chair the Women in Boxing programme.
Regarding the handing over of the books by the previous board to the current regime, Sodo said: “We are in contact with the previous board, particularly its chairperson Luthando Jack. Before end of June, we are planning a session of engaging, particularly on the handover so that we know how far the board has gone so that we can take the baton where they left off.”
September pleaded with the fraternity to bring to an end the culture of resolving conflicts through courts.
“It’s not business friendly. For boxing to thrive, there must be an environment for it. There must be trust and open communication. We are not going to talk to each other through lawyers or through courts,” he said.
New BSA board promises to fill key vacancies soon
Adverts for CEO, CFO to go out soon
Image: Veli Nhlapo
There is hope for a return to stability within the office of Boxing SA (BSA), which has been in a state of disarray, with no permanent chief executive since August 2020.
The recently appointed BSA board, comprising mainly of the youth brigade, has agenda items to finalise in its concerted effort to quickly return to stability.
Nandi Mheshe announced this during the board’s first briefing last weekend: “One of the agenda items is to prioritise and finalise the advert that will be going in respect of the positions for the CEO and chief financial officer and also the board secretariat. We have identified those key positions. However, there are other vacancies.”
Mandla Ntlanganiso is the acting CEO, and took over from Nsikayezwe Sithole, a board member, who was elected by his colleague to sit in temporarily after Cindy Nkomo resigned in 2022.
The office of the CFO has remained vacant since Kenny Mamosadi was shot dead outside his house in Pretoria in February.
Present at the press briefing were Ntlanganiso, Sakhiwo Sodo, Koketjo Tsebe, Luvuyo Bayeni and Luxolo September. They were all dressed to the nines. Chairman Sfiso Shongwe and Rommy Titus were absent.
Mheshe was appointed by her colleagues to chair the Women in Boxing programme.
Regarding the handing over of the books by the previous board to the current regime, Sodo said: “We are in contact with the previous board, particularly its chairperson Luthando Jack. Before end of June, we are planning a session of engaging, particularly on the handover so that we know how far the board has gone so that we can take the baton where they left off.”
September pleaded with the fraternity to bring to an end the culture of resolving conflicts through courts.
“It’s not business friendly. For boxing to thrive, there must be an environment for it. There must be trust and open communication. We are not going to talk to each other through lawyers or through courts,” he said.
Knockout king Perez shows no mercy to Knapp in IBO fight
R6.28m debt to Boxing SA is held by 27 promoters, says acting CEO
Durandt predicts knockout win for Ngabu
Why Nathan is the go-to man in SA boxing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos