Knapp out to prove his mettle in IBO title fight

Solidarity is what South Africans must show to Roarke "Razor" Knapp by way of filling up the 2,500-seater Centre Court inside Emperors Palace on Saturday, so that he enjoys homeground advantage over Mexican Jorge Garcia Perez.
They will meet in the main attraction in Golden Gloves "No Mercy" tournament over 12 rounds for the vacant IBO junior-middleweight title.
SA is at its lowest ebb ever in producing world boxing champions. Only Sivenathi "The Special One" Nontshinga is a legitimate world champion as he holds the IBF junior-flyweight title.
The IBO is an independent organisation not recognised by the "big four" governing bodies (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO).
Knapp is rated No 12 while Perez is at 24th position in the rankings.
South Africans have waited with anticipation for this day because they have seen Knapp grow as a fighter from the age of 19 in 2016, getting involved in tough career-advancing bouts and eventually becoming a man. Coming back from three terrible knockdowns in round three to pummel tough Angolan Cristiano Ndombassy into submission in the fifth round was testimony of Knapp's durability.
Winning both the IBO Youth and ABU belts also earned him recognition with the IBF and then WBC.
Knapp has 12 knockouts in 17 wins against a loss while Perez boasts 24 knockouts in 29 wins against four losses and a draw. Knapp is trained by Vusi Mtolo at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale. The fight tomorrow will mark Knapp's first ring appearance since last September.
It will be a big night for Mtolo who has two more charges on the programme. Shervontaigh "SK" Koopman will oppose Wendy Toussaint from Haiti for the vacant IBO Intercontinental junior-middleweight title over 10 rounds with Beavan Sibanda taking on Siphamandla Baleni in a straw weight bout scheduled for eight rounds.
Said Mtolo: "The fight for Knapp is a test for both of us. I must prove my worth and Roarke must prove that he belongs in the league of world-class fighters. I want both titles. It is not going to be easy but we trained very hard and we were able to see how our opponents fight by watching them on YouTube."
Regarding Sibanda who will take on experienced former champ Baleni from the Eastern Cape, Mtolo said: "He's going to regret agreeing to face us because his home boy, SA champ Siyakholwa Kuse, ran away. I will leave that venue with three wins and two titles."
Former SA heavyweight champs Juan Roux and Chris Thompson are pencilled down for a 10-rounder. These fights will be broadcast live by SuperSport from 7.30pm.
Knapp out to prove his mettle in IBO title fight
Bout a test for both Razor and I – Mtolo
Image: James B Gradidge
