Shongwe took the opportunity to clarify the thorny issue around the relicensing of promoters. He said any boxing promoter owing fees to BSA must pay 30% up-front and make further arrangements.
“It must be a signed agreement between Boxing SA and the said promoter,” said Shongwe, who refused to shed light on promoters that are owing fees to BSA.
BSA said in a statement the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) required appropriate steps to be taken to collect all money owed to the regulator.
“Subsequently, the PFMA ... further states the accounting authority must comply with any tax, levy, duty, pension and audit required, hence all promoters must be tax compliant with South African Revenue Services and their companies active with CIPRO,” said BSA.
“In line with corporate governance principles, the department of sport, arts and culture facilitated a successful board induction that was scheduled for 30-31 May 2024 to bring the board on par with regards to the mandate and expectations of 2024/25 licensing update.”
Shongwe said the 2023/24 licensees remain valid until the new licences are approved.
Shongwe: Vabaza-Booi's elevation a positive step for women in boxing
Veteran ref the first female to manage province
Boxing SA is an enabling body, and its organisation falls in line with the principle of diversity and inclusion.
This is how BSA chairman Sfiso Shongwe yesterday described the historic designation of a woman to be in charge of boxing administration in a province.
Veteran ring official Siya Vabaza-Booi is the first provincial manager and she will be in charge of East London and Gqeberha in Eastern Cape.
“Hopefully, we will see more females stepping into prominent roles within boxing,” said Shongwe. “I think we are fortunate to have someone experienced as her who understands the boxing landscape and we will be up and running almost immediately.
“In a bid to make the structure more efficient, some provinces were groped under one provincial manager.”
