Zhang fight a do-or-die moment for me – Lerena

World Boxing Council (WBC) bridgerweight interim champion Kevin Lerena expects fierce competition in a career-defining bout for Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder against Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang tomorrow.
Wilder, the 38-year-old former WBC heavyweight champ from Alabama in the US, will meet the 41-year-old Chinese in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Wilder and Zhang are looking for atonement in their fighting careers. Wilder last fought in December when he lost to Joseph Parker while Zhang was defeated by the same New Zealander in his last fight in March.
Wilder is in line to receive a guaranteed purse of $4m while Zhang is set to be paid about $1m. Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s general entertainment authority, is the man credited for making this fight happen.
Wilder told DAZN this week: “It’s going to be a different fight this time around and if it’s not a different fight, retirement is highly considered.”
Lerena who lost to Justis Huni for the vacant World Boxing Organisation global heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia on March 8, said the match-up has all the attributes for a good fight.
“They are both good and can bang,” he said.
Wilder has chalked up 42 knockouts in 43 wins against three losses and a draw while Zhang has floored 21 opponents in 26 wins against two defeats and a draw.
“I think Wilder knocks Zhang out,” said Lerena.
Wilder told SecondsOut.com this week: “This is a do-or-die moment for me. This could be the end of the career. This could be the final goodbye, the farewell of Deontay Wilder if I lose. If I win, I go on to bigger or better things.”
Zhang is quoted saying: “I don’t know how much he has changed over the years but one thing that certainly hasn’t changed and will probably never change is the horrific right hand that can finish anyone. So, when I go in that ring, I am doing it with extra caution.”
Rest of the card:
- Heavyweight: Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic
- MIddleweight: Hamzah Sheeraz vs Austin Williams
- WBA Light heavyweight title: Champion Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad
- WBA featherweight title fight: Champ Raymond Ford vs Nick Ball
- Light heavyweight: Willy Hutchinson vs Craig Richards
Image: Richard Pelham
