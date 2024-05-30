Boxing

SA champ Potgieter takes on Ajibu in Booysens

Battle-scarred Malawian has gone 56 fights

30 May 2024 - 09:59
Newly crowned SA heavyweight champ Shaun Potgieter with Justin Wright from Isuzu.
Image: Rick Rex

While head honchos of Boxing 5 Promotion are yet to confirm the dance partner for Kaine “K9” Fourie for the IBF Continental lightweight championship that will headline the bill in Booysens on July 13, SA heavyweight champ Shaun Potgieter will take on Mussa Ajibu from Malawi over eight rounds.

The promotional company’s director, promoter Larry Wainstein, confirmed this non-title international bout, adding that he is excited about the undercard which he said will feature some of the bright prospects in SA.

Nicknamed “Gods Warrior”, Potgieter ended the reign of Keaton Gomes with a 11th round stoppage at Emperors Palace in April. Wainstein says Potgieter and Ajibu will meet in the main support bout.

Ajibu from Mangochi is coming off an upset win over former SA and ABU heavyweight champ Ruann “Giant King” Visser in Malawi on April 28.

At 38, Ajibu is the more experienced between him and Potgieter. Ajibu has chalked up 31 wins in 56 fights while Potgieter has nine wins against a loss to Gomes, who stopped him in the first round in their first fight in 2022.

“With the likes of Ishmaeel “King K” Kadri, Athenkosi Plaatjies and young Joshua Feldman on the card, it’s going to be a blockbuster,” said Wainstein.

Kadri wowed the fans in his last fight in Booysens where he knocked out tough-as-teak Itumeleng Tsholo in the sixth round. No Doubt Management of Nathan is now moving Kadri up to the eight rounds level and are earmarking the Johannesburg-based Capetonian Muslim boxer for a championship towards the end of the year in the featherweight division.

Plaatjies last fought in December when he defeated Giresse Wingui by a split points decision in their non-title fight, also under Boxing 5.

Plaattjies, who is nicknamed “The Viper”, is under the guidance of young manager Lamati. Plaatjies, who is Kadri’s homeboy in Cape Town, is undefeated after six fights and campaigns in the middleweight division.

“We need to keep him focused and busy for him to truly reach his potential. I trust the team (of Boxing 5) but now it’s up to him,” said Lamati, who added that from what they have seen, Plaatjies has tremendous potential.

The bill also features 19-year-old Feldman, who will be looking for his fourth straight win in the junior middleweight division.

