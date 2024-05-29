New BSA board must focus on the welfare of local boxers

The general feeling among the fight fraternity is that the recently appointed Boxing SA board should consider applications for recognition of international bodies.
Most of these sanctioning bodies’ interest is purely on making money than to help develop South African boxing.
Previous boards of BSA failed to put them on a straight and narrow lane probably because some board members had ties with these boxing bodies.
Members of the new board comprise people, led by chairman Sfisio Shongwe, who have no affiliation to these bodies.
“Shongwe and company also need to have criteria which will be based on the development of SA boxing and it should include the status of the SA titles and the contribution by approved sanctioning bodies towards modernising boxing,” said former BSA board member and promoter Andile Sdinile yesterday.
“That would mean introducing new testing techniques in terms of brain scan, cardiology and also the effect of too much weight loss.”
Two boxers have died and no official cause of death has been given. Suspicions are that Smiso Buthelezi, who died in 2022, had lost lots of weight prior to his WBF Africa lightweight fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa.
Buthelezi was headed for a comfortable points win. After being pushed down by Mntungwa in round 10, which was the final round, Buthelezi got up and began punching the air with his back turned to Mntungwa – as if fighting a ghost – and then in the direction of referee Elroy Marshall, who immediately stopped the fight.
Buthelezi was then rushed to hospital, and subsequently died two days later. BSA said it was discovered that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding.
Then on March 4, Ximba tragically passed away at Hilbrow Hospital in Joburg. He was admitted after collapsing in the gym a few minutes after his four-round sparring session had ended.
His trainer later said the boxer was once injured in his head. He said Ximba was hit by a stick back at home some time ago and began having dizzy spells.
The severity of damage caused by being hit on the head with a stick could have been picked up if boxers go for MRI scans.
Last year, Ximba was knocked out badly in Round 3 by Siyabulela Hem in Polokwane. Ximba was actually preparing for another bout.
New BSA board must focus on the welfare of local boxers
Sanctioning bodies will modernise the fistic sport
