Boxing

Mtolo confident Sibanda will knock out veteran Baleni

Challenging hardened journeyman could backfire for Zimbabwean upstart

24 May 2024 - 12:00
Siphamandla Baleni holds the IBO belt he was scheduled to challenge Ayanda Ndulani for in their now withdrawn Friday fight
Siphamandla Baleni holds the IBO belt he was scheduled to challenge Ayanda Ndulani for in their now withdrawn Friday fight
Image: RANDELL RUSKRUGE

If boxing prospect Beavan Sibanda loses to the supposedly washed-up Siphamandla Baleni in Golden Gloves “No Mercy” tournament at Emperors Palace on June 15, then promoter Rodney Berman has no investment in the Zimbabwean.

Sibanda, 22,  is undefeated after six fights. The young man, who is a good counter-puncher with solid technique, has caught the attention of Berman, the CEO of Golden Gloves who speaks highly of the youngster.

Sibanda is trained by Vusi Mtolo at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale. The youngster has been a professional boxer since 2022.

Two of his victims did not hear the bell going for the last round after stopping them within scheduled distances.

All six of them were newcomers which is an appropriate procedure to groom a fighter. But taking a journeyman like Baleni in a career-advancing bout could backfire.

Baleni, who is also known as “Toyo Toyi,” is a ring veteran of  29 fights. The fighter from Mthatha is the former Eastern Cape, SA, IBO Continental, WBO Africa mini-flyweight champ and WBO Global and SA junior-flyweight titlist.

Baleni has lost twice to three locals – Siyabonga Siyo, Xolisa Magusha and Ayanda Ndulani. His defeat outside SA was to five-fight novice Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan on November 6.

Baleni has not lost a fight by a stoppage and that talks to durability. The general feeling down in East London is that he has seen better days but losing to Sibanda cannot be declared a done deal.

“I can tell you in confidence that there is nothing left in Baleni in terms of springing a surprise by winning a major belt but I doubt that he is at a point of being beaten by an upstart like Sibanda,” said an East London-based senior boxing person who asked to remain anonymous.

“I have not seen Sibanda in action; I just heard that he is a promising young boxer. My take is, if Sibanda who they rave so much about loses to Baleni, the promoter Rodney Berman has no investment in him.”

Sibanda's trainer Vusi Mtolo told Golden Gloves tournament coordinator Jeff Ellis that his charge will be packing dynamites in his gloves.

“He’ll be teaching the big boys boxing,” warned Mtolo during their interview.

“We aren’t scared of any guy,” Mtolo said. 

The non-title fight will form part of Golden Gloves international tournament that will be headlined by a 12-round battle for the vacant IBO junior middleweight belt between Mtolo's other charge Roarke “Razor” Knapp and Jorge Garcia Perez of Mexico.

Ngcamu proves Toweel right with big win

Top boxing trainer Alan Toweel Junior stole the brainy quote from American songwriter, singer and actress Madonna to interpret the sudden turnaround ...
Sport
3 days ago

Dlamini advises boxers to be financially wise

Boxing SA, as a regulatory boxing body, should consider bringing boxers into contact with financial advisers who should teach them about the ...
Sport
1 day ago

'SA boxers' failure qualify for Paris Games a setback'

The sports ministry has voiced out its unhappiness that SA won't have amateur boxers in the 2024 Paris Olympics which starts from July 26 and ends on ...
Sport
3 days ago

Shongwe 'humbled' by reappointment as BSA chair

Sifiso Shongwe says he is humbled by his re-appointment as chairperson of Boxing SA's board.
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy