Berman banks on SA's new crop of fighters
‘We've good pugilists like Lerena, Thysse, Malajika’
Image: James Gradidge
While he bemoaned the current state of the sport in SA, boxing supremo Rodney Berman says he has hope in the emerging crop of fighters across the country.
Speaking to former heavyweight fighter, matchmaker, promoter and commission member Jeff Ellis, who is now Golden Gloves tournament coordinator, Berman said the impasse between promoters and Boxing SA did the sport no favours.
He was referring to the legal scuffle between sports minister Zizi Kodwa and the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association regarding Kodwa's appointment of the board of Boxing SA.
"In certain ways it’s great, in others it’s taking away food from fighters’ mouths..." said Berman. "Having said that, they can put together mega-fights like Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk and that’s something not even the US can afford.
Berman likes Usyk – the Ukrainian WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion who will face WBC holder Fury from England in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
"He doesn’t have charisma, but he’s outstanding, really great. I’ll put my head on a block and say he beats Fury," said Berman
Asked what inspires a veteran promoter like him who is chasing 50 years in boxing, Berman said: "I’m inspired by my endless search for a world-class heavyweight of colour. I’ve never been able to do that. I’d treasure that for the continent. And I won’t stop searching."
