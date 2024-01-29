Chauke’s IBO flyweight victory is what fight fraternity needs

Jackson “M3” Chauke’s accomplishment of winning the IBO flyweight belt in London on Saturday is what the South African fight fraternity needs right now to take its minds away from the tumultuous period.
There is currently no board of Boxing SA and no sanctioning committee. Sports minister Zizi Kodwa, who is tasked with appointment of the board, is not forthcoming with information.
Chauke won the world title fight against London-based Afghan Kaisy Khademi at Bethnal Green Hall by points. It was the first for the 38-year-old who has been a committed professional boxer since his return from the Olympics in Beijing in 2008.
Chauke was a marvel to watch and those who did not know his age would argue that he is two years from turning 40.
The organisers of the IBO fight on Saturday also read the script wrong. They were confident their 29-year-od charge would use Chauke to build his name.
Chauke showed his intension in the first round, dropping Khademi with a well-executed left hook to the jaw. That knock-down disorientated Khademi who began fighting with emotions and that is how he lost the fight.
He clumsily tried to bully his way forward without protecting himself from Chauke’s pinpoint blows. Khademi became a glutton for punishment. That was confirmed by the scoring of the fight after 12 rounds, which read 117-110 (twice) and 116-112.
Chauke became the second boxer from Tembisa to win a world boxing title – the first being Ditau “Diarora” Molefyane who won the WBF junior lightweight belt 31 years ago.
“I studied his fights and I noticed that he gets caught too many times by a left hook,” said the newly crowned champion whose career is guided by trainer Damien Durandt.
“I am so excited and I don’t even have words to describe how I feel. It’s been long waiting. I’ve bee around. I’ve been to the Olympics [Beijing 2008]. On May 29, I turn 39; this is the biggest highlight of my career.”
He gave credit to Durandt who began training him in 2016. “Since working with Damien I became a different fighter,” said Chauke.
