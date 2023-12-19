Boxing trainers Lucky Ra`magole and Vusi Mtolo certainly top the list of the enemies of the state in the Free State.
They stage a successful coup, seizing power from that province’s golden girl, Matshidiso Mokebisi, who was dethroned as the SA junior featherweight boxing champion on Saturday.
She lost that title via a points decision over 10 rounds to Nomusa "Bozza" Ngema in the Dream Team tournament in Bloemfontein.
The Free State province now has no national boxing champion.
Ngema's unforeseen victory under Ramagole and Mtolo made her the first boxer from KwaMashu in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, to win a national boxing title.
She was given no chance against the 34-year-old Mokebisi from Kroonstat, Free State, who was involved in her 30th professional boxing match.
But Mokebisi's longevity in the sport and experience counted for zero against the newcomer who upset the bookies to eventually record her only fourth win in five fights.
Ngema is managed in Randfontein, on the West Rand, by Michael Sediane whose wife promoter Mahlatsi Sediane's African Child Boxing Promotion (ACBP) produced its first national champion in October.
Nomusa Ngema upsets bookies by defeating Matshidiso Mokebisi
Image: Supplied
During the same month, ACBP's other charge Sazisiwe Simon won the North West provincial bantamweight belt after outpointing Nosiacaswe Dube over 10 closely contested rounds at Matlosana Banquet Hall in Klerksdorp.
That 10 round fight was staged by ACBP. October's tournament was Sediane's first.
"We are so happy to end the year in style," barked Sediane who made it clear that Ngema was was not fazed by the fact that she was facing an experienced campaigner.
"We controlled action and it turned out to a simple boxing match."
He said their stable had nine fights featuring women in 2023 and they managed to chalk up eight victories which is an achievement for their establishment.
It all began on Friday night at Steve Tshwete Memorial Hall in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, where their other fighter Siphelele Myeza, also from KwaMashu, won his six round fight against Andile Cindi.
That bout formed part of the Ilanga Boxing Promotion's first boxing tournament.
Myeza was there with trainer Nickolas Modibeng. Myeza is rated No 9 in South African mini flyweight division.
"We also have a promising boxer - Asanda Simelane from Mpumalanga who resides in the North West. She joined us in September and she won three fights consecutively under our wing," said Sediane about the fighter who is rated No 1 for the SA junior flyweight title.
"We believe that with the assistance of the North West department of arts and culture, which supported us for our first tournament, we will be able to have Asanda fighting for the national title at home next year."
Then on Sunday another boxer from ACBP - Sithembiso Maduna from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal - won his six round fight against Abel Tokwe from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, in the featherweight division. That bout was one of the boxing matches that were staged by BBB Promotions of Nsikelelo Manyisana from East London, also in the Eastern Cape.
"We are hoping to get more titles next year. We hope to host no less than six tournaments next year so that our boxers grow as a fighters, especially those from the North West who have been training with no fights," said Sediane whose wife is the only boxing promoter in that province.
