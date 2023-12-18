In the face of adversity within the boxing community in SA, a group of Gauteng promoters and boxing stakeholders affirmed their commitment to community service.
Despite the challenging conditions professional boxing currently faces, their dedication to uplift boxing veterans remain resolute as they held a lunch in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday with former professional boxers, promoters and top amateur boxing trainer Nicky Ness.
There was also Clement Martins – who was just unlucky to win a national top boxing referee award. The three consecutive SA championship fights he handled were voted fights of the years in succession.
The appearance of Japp van Niewenhuizen, the deserving recipient of the Boxing SA 2023 lifetime achievement award, was a display of true commitment.
Former SA non-white welterweight champion, Transvaal and SA junior middleweight titlist snazzy dresser Morris “Yankee” Mohloai whose ability must have drummed some warning to Leo Simelane who was fast demanding undeserved attention at that time.
Boxing promoters, stakeholders remain resolute to community service
‘Veterans are the focus today, not us’
Image: Supplied
It turned out to be a wonderful reunion.
Obed Molekwa, probably the oldest surviving servant whose peers include Stanley Sono and Ezekiel “Ziggy” Mtshali, is still the same sharp-witted former unionist who made a huge contribution in boxing, both as a trainer, promoter. He is now chairman of the Gauteng Veteran Boxing Association.
Long-forgotten Johannes “Slashing Tiger” Sithebe who won the South African flyweight title on November 27 1971 in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, was the quiet self. He had a record of 93-fight career, fought 676 rounds, with 47 wins, 39 losses (with 8 inside the distance), 6 draws and 1 no contest.
Active female boxing judge Dawn Bench was also present.
The hosting group was disbanded in asbentia in 2022 by the National Promoters Association.
“This group of individuals demonstrated extraordinary resolve in organising the event despite challenges. We questioned about their commitment," said Shereen Hunter who resigned as a Gauteng promoter after ongoing frustration with the previous board of Boxing SA.
“This event is not about promoters; We have no appetite for political shenanigans that disrupt great work that we started four years ago; this is an event to honour retired professional boxing veterans who deserve acknowledgement for their significant contribution to the sport.
“The function witnessed a remarkable turnout, showcasing solidarity and support from both the East Rand and Soweto boxing communities. The veterans are the focus today, not us.”
