Lerena set to challenge for championship

History was made at Emperors Palace on Saturday night with Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena winning the WBC interim bridgerweight belt via a unanimous points decision against German Senad Gashi over 12 rounds.
The actual bridgerweight champion is Lukasz Rozanski from Poland, who is pencilled to defend against Canadian Badou Jack in February. Lerena will face the winner of that bout.
The bridgerweight category was created in 2020 by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to cater for small heavyweights.
Only the WBC has 18 weight divisions. Other sanctioning bodies still sit with 17 weight categories.
Also on Saturday, Namhla Tyluba became the first female ring official to be a judge in that organisation’s world title fight.
The disappointment, though, was her score of 114 -113, which means Lerena won by a mere point.
Her colleagues – Thabo Spampool from SA and Robert Veruijs of the Netherlands – scored it 118-109 and 117-110, respectively, both in favour of Lerena. In boxing, two boxers are even at 10-10 when the round begins. Lerena dropped Gashi in the 12th round.
The boxer who does well wins it by 10-9. The boxer who gets dropped loses that round by 8-10. If he gets dropped twice in the same round he loses it by 10-6; and if he is dropped three times in that very round the fight is stopped.
In Lerena’s case, early in round 12 Gashi lost a point for a low blow – which means he lost three points in that round alone.
WBC representative in SA Dr Peter Ngatane wouldn’t comment on the matter but instead corrected the misleading idea that Lerena is a co-champion.
“That is nonsense,” he said. “Never in the history of boxing was there a co-champion. Kevin is the interim champion. He will only be the fully fledged champion if he beats the winner between champion Lukasz Rozanski and Badou Jack who must fight in February.”
Gashi, who was 99,50kg, came with a scary knockout record of 26 from 27 wins and three losses. He looked promising for the first three rounds while Lerena was still figuring him out.
From round four onwards, Lerena, who registered 100kg on the scales, initiated the pace, forcing Gashi to fight on the back foot.
Gashi did everything wrong – using his head, holding and punching and remonstrating with referee Mike Griffiths from Canada. Gashi probably needed a gun – he is nicknamed “Gachine Gun”.
Credit must go to trainer Peter Smith who has successfully converted Lerena – a former horse racing jockey – into a wonderful fighter who became the third local to win the WBC strap.
Earlier in the night, Kaine “K9” Fourie produced the upset of 2023 by knocking out veteran Lusanda Komanisi in the fourth round. Fourie improved to 5-0-2 while Komanisi dropped to 27-8.
Unbeaten national junior-middleweight champion Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman completely outclassed Cristiano Ndombassy throughout their eight rounds to chalk up a deserved unanimous points decision.
Lerena set to challenge for championship
Victory puts him on track to fight for bridgerweight belt
Image: Gallo Images/James Gradidge
History was made at Emperors Palace on Saturday night with Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena winning the WBC interim bridgerweight belt via a unanimous points decision against German Senad Gashi over 12 rounds.
The actual bridgerweight champion is Lukasz Rozanski from Poland, who is pencilled to defend against Canadian Badou Jack in February. Lerena will face the winner of that bout.
The bridgerweight category was created in 2020 by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to cater for small heavyweights.
Only the WBC has 18 weight divisions. Other sanctioning bodies still sit with 17 weight categories.
Also on Saturday, Namhla Tyluba became the first female ring official to be a judge in that organisation’s world title fight.
The disappointment, though, was her score of 114 -113, which means Lerena won by a mere point.
Her colleagues – Thabo Spampool from SA and Robert Veruijs of the Netherlands – scored it 118-109 and 117-110, respectively, both in favour of Lerena. In boxing, two boxers are even at 10-10 when the round begins. Lerena dropped Gashi in the 12th round.
The boxer who does well wins it by 10-9. The boxer who gets dropped loses that round by 8-10. If he gets dropped twice in the same round he loses it by 10-6; and if he is dropped three times in that very round the fight is stopped.
In Lerena’s case, early in round 12 Gashi lost a point for a low blow – which means he lost three points in that round alone.
WBC representative in SA Dr Peter Ngatane wouldn’t comment on the matter but instead corrected the misleading idea that Lerena is a co-champion.
“That is nonsense,” he said. “Never in the history of boxing was there a co-champion. Kevin is the interim champion. He will only be the fully fledged champion if he beats the winner between champion Lukasz Rozanski and Badou Jack who must fight in February.”
Gashi, who was 99,50kg, came with a scary knockout record of 26 from 27 wins and three losses. He looked promising for the first three rounds while Lerena was still figuring him out.
From round four onwards, Lerena, who registered 100kg on the scales, initiated the pace, forcing Gashi to fight on the back foot.
Gashi did everything wrong – using his head, holding and punching and remonstrating with referee Mike Griffiths from Canada. Gashi probably needed a gun – he is nicknamed “Gachine Gun”.
Credit must go to trainer Peter Smith who has successfully converted Lerena – a former horse racing jockey – into a wonderful fighter who became the third local to win the WBC strap.
Earlier in the night, Kaine “K9” Fourie produced the upset of 2023 by knocking out veteran Lusanda Komanisi in the fourth round. Fourie improved to 5-0-2 while Komanisi dropped to 27-8.
Unbeaten national junior-middleweight champion Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman completely outclassed Cristiano Ndombassy throughout their eight rounds to chalk up a deserved unanimous points decision.
Concerns over Dlomo's health after vicious 9th round KO by challenger Nkosi
Sanctioning committee finds difficulty in applying regulations
Tyuluba will be third judge when Lerena fights Gashi
Boxers need top opponents for WBC ranking
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos