Lerena set to challenge for championship

Victory puts him on track to fight for bridgerweight belt

27 November 2023 - 07:54
KEMPTON PARK, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 25: Kevin Lerena and Senad Gashi during the Double Down at the Palace boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on Saturday
KEMPTON PARK, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 25: Kevin Lerena and Senad Gashi during the Double Down at the Palace boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on Saturday
Image: Gallo Images/James Gradidge

History was made at Emperors Palace on Saturday night with Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena winning the WBC interim bridgerweight belt via a unanimous points decision against German Senad Gashi over 12 rounds.

The actual bridgerweight champion is Lukasz Rozanski from Poland, who is pencilled to defend against Canadian Badou Jack in February. Lerena will face the winner of that bout.

The bridgerweight category was created in 2020 by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to cater for small heavyweights.

Only the WBC has 18 weight divisions. Other sanctioning bodies still sit with 17 weight categories.

Also on Saturday, Namhla Tyluba became the first female ring official to be a judge in that organisation’s world title fight.

The disappointment, though, was her score of 114 -113, which means Lerena won by a mere point.

Her colleagues – Thabo Spampool from SA and Robert Veruijs of the Netherlands – scored it 118-109 and 117-110, respectively, both in favour of Lerena. In boxing, two boxers are even at 10-10 when the round begins. Lerena dropped Gashi in the 12th round.

The boxer who does well wins it by 10-9. The boxer who gets dropped loses that round by 8-10.  If he gets dropped twice in the same round he loses it by 10-6; and if he is dropped three times in that very round the fight is stopped.

In Lerena’s case, early in round 12 Gashi lost a point for a low blow – which means he lost three points in that round alone.

WBC representative in SA Dr Peter Ngatane wouldn’t comment on  the matter but instead corrected the misleading  idea that Lerena is a co-champion.

“That is nonsense,” he said. “Never in the history of boxing was there a co-champion. Kevin is the interim champion. He will only be the fully fledged champion if he beats the winner between champion Lukasz Rozanski and Badou Jack who must fight in February.”

Gashi, who was 99,50kg, came with a scary knockout record of 26 from 27 wins and three losses. He looked promising for  the first three rounds while Lerena was still figuring him out.

From round four onwards, Lerena, who registered 100kg on the scales, initiated the pace, forcing Gashi to fight on the back foot.

Gashi did everything wrong – using his head, holding and punching and remonstrating with referee Mike Griffiths from Canada. Gashi probably needed a gun – he is nicknamed “Gachine Gun”.

Credit must go to trainer Peter Smith who has successfully converted Lerena – a former horse racing jockey –  into a wonderful fighter who became the third local to win the WBC strap.

Earlier in the night, Kaine “K9” Fourie produced the upset of 2023 by knocking out veteran Lusanda Komanisi in the fourth round. Fourie improved to 5-0-2 while Komanisi dropped to 27-8.

Unbeaten national junior-middleweight champion Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman completely outclassed Cristiano Ndombassy throughout their eight rounds to chalk up a deserved unanimous points decision.

