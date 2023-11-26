Concerns over Dlomo's health after vicious 9th round KO by challenger Nkosi

Nkosi is Durandt's third SA champion. His two world champions are WBC and IBO cruiserweight holders Ilunga Makabu and Yves Ngabu, respectively. Durandt has also produced well over 15 international champions since taking over from his father in 2017.
Prince "The Demon" Dlomo's dream of owning the SA junior welterweight boxing belt were shattered on Saturday night when he was knocked out cold in round nine by Ntethelelo "Baby G" Nkosi in the main contest of Starline Boxing Promotion's three-title event at Sun Coast Casino in Durban.
Now Dlomo, from Maritzburg, who was bidding for the record fifth defence to claim the outright ownership of the national title, must go for a battery of medical checkups to ascertain the severity of the punishment.
He was poleaxed by a well-aimed vicious combination to the unprotected head. His head bounced on the canvass violently before his stiff body lay flat and veteran referee Eric Khoza did not even bother to count but just waved the fight over.
Nkosi, from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal, became the 100th SA champion from the famed Durandt Boxing Gym of late trainer Nick Durandt, whose son Damien Durandt is now in charge of that respected establishment.
Nkosi is Durandt's third SA champion. His two world champions are WBC and IBO cruiserweight holders Ilunga Makabu and Yves Ngabu, respectively. Durandt has also produced well over 15 international champions since taking over from his father in 2017.
Said Nkosi: "I am very happy, and I think it was about time that I am the SA champ ... it's long that I've been waiting to wear the crown."
Durandt said: "It was a great fight fought at high pace. I believe my guy got overly confident because he was landing anything he wanted, and he got knocked out cold in round four. But he got up on steady legs and took control from round six."
Two judges had Nkosi up 80 -72 and 77-75 before the knockout, with one judge scoring the fight 77-76 for Dlomo.
"He walked into a left hook ... the same that dropped Xolisani Ndongeni (in October 2020) but otherwise it was a dominating performance from my man," said Durandt.
"I intend to keep him in SA; he's had only eight fights. He just beat Prince, a seasoned pro who was involved in his 31st fight. Prince came better prepared for his fourth defence against my fighter, Marcus Lebogo, in July."
Nkosi's stablemate – reigning SA flyweight king Jackson "M3" Chauke – described the newly crowned champ as a future star.
"Look at all his two losses (to Hafeni Gerhard and Kiaku Ngoy), they were controversial, but you know what? if you are destined for great things there will always be obstacles to derail you and "Baby G" has overcome them," said Chauke, who already owns the national title.
"He is a combination of Moruti Mthalane and Thabiso Mchunu; who could box and fight. Outside the ring they were very humble but once inside the ring they were vicious."
Meanwhile, Thema Zuma retained her SA junior bantamweight title on points against Babalwa Nngqongqotha, while Lindokuhle Dlamini claimed the KZN provincial junior welterweight title after defeating Nhlonipho Hlubi on points.
