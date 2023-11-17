Vastly-experienced former SA lightweight champion Lusanda Komanisi should be too much to handle for newcomer Kaine Fourie when they battle it out in a non-title fight at Emperors Palace next weekend.
Komanisi has boxed 160 rounds in the professional ranks and has been in the ring with big names, including then knockout artist Mabhuti Sinyabi and supremely talented former IBO champ Tsifhiwa Munyai, and he defeated all these guys.
In his last six fights, Komanisi chalked up four short-route wins and the other two by points.
He gave up in the third round after dislocating his shoulder against Khaya Busakwe, who ended his reign as the SA lightweight on March 31. That was Komanisi’s fourth stoppage defeat in seven losses against 27 wins with 22 knockouts.
On the other hand, 21-year-old Fourie from Randburg is capable of causing an upset due to big heart and crude power, which has sent three of his five opponents to slumberland.
One of them is tough-as-nails Busakwe, who also packs power in both his hands. Fourie showed guts and determination against Sinethemba Blom in their topsy-turvy thrilling six-rounder, which Fourie won on points in Sandton last year.
Some boxing people say 34-year-old Komanisi is a better boxer and he should use his skillset to his advantage.
But they have also pointed out that he has become guy shy ever since he was knocked out cold in the second round by Filipino Jhack Tepora for the WBO Inter-Continental featherweight title in 2017.
Komanisi, from Mdantsane, is under the guidance of unheralded trainer Vusi Mtolo, who hones the skills of a number of fighters at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.
Others are tipping Fourie to win by a knockout. The Gauteng champ is under the guidance of accomplished veteran trainer Gert Strydom, who has helped a number of fighters to win world titles.
Komanisi and Fourie to battle it out in non-title fight
Kaine tipped to win by a knockout
