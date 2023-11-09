Boxing is a funny sport that has no boundaries in terms of match-ups.
It can easily pit blood brothers and sisters against each other inside the roped square for as along as the price is tantalising.
This will be the case with siblings – promoters Ayanda Matiti and Sbongile Matiti – whose fighters will face off for the South African junior flyweight belt at Orient Theatre on December 16.
Sbongile’s charge Nozwelethu “Explosion” Mathonsi holds the national belt while Ayanda’s fighter Owethu “Sledge Hammer” Rula from Gqeberha will attempt to unseat Mathonsi from Mdantsane.
This bout is a rematch. Mathonsi defeated Rula on points for the national title in August. It will form part of Matiti’s fourth edition of “Night of Champions” annual event.
He promotes boxing under the banner of Xaba Promotions while Sbongile trades the umbrella of ZBashy Boxing Promotion.
“Yes, I will be on other side of my sister on December 16,” said Matiti who made it clear though that the outcome will certainly not affect relations with his younger sister.
“I believe in female boxers from Nyanga and I am of the view that Rula stands chance to win. Someone with no amateur fights she fights very well and I can build her and make her a champion.”
Matiti said he watched Rula’s fight in Mbali “Don Queen” Zantsi’s tournament in Gqeberha two weekends ago. She won by a knockout in the first round to qualify to challenge Mathonsi.
Mathontsi has been an SA champion since 2014.
Matiti’s tournament will feature five-SA titles and one of them is for the vacant SA bantamweight belt between Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke and Lusizi “Speed Fire” Manzana.
That belt was held tight by the late Ronald “King” Malindi who chalked up four successful defences. He needed just one more successful defence to claim the outright ownership of the belt.
Matiti siblings’ fighters will face off for SA junior flyweight belt
Rula from Gqeberha set to unseat Mathonsi from Mdantsane
