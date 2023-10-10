Bullets rob boxing fraternity of bantamweight champ Malindi

Ronald “King” Malindi unceremoniously abdicated his throne as the reigning SA bantamweight champion after he was shot on the streets of Westbury last month.
His shooting still remains unresolved.
Three people who were found guilty of the murder of former SA, WBU and WBO heavyweight world champ Corrie Sanders during a robbery at a restaurant in Brits in 2012 are behind bars, serving 30 years each.
Sanders, 46, was hit in the hand and stomach during a 21st-birthday celebration for his nephew. He died at a Pretoria hospital.
Malindi was shot twice, behind the head while seated in his car on September 7. He remained in a coma at Helen Joseph Hospital until his last day on Saturday.
He first caught the public’s attention when he declared in 2021 that he was a full-time taxi driver operating from Helen Joseph Taxi rank. Malindi was at the time already the national champion.
“You don’t need any CV to drive a taxi; you need a valid driver’s licence, permit and the right attitude to work with people. This job helps me when I am still waiting to get a fight,” he told Sowetan.
Malindi’s passing has left a big hole in the heart of his former sparring partner and trainer Charity Mukondeleli.
They both come from Venda and later became stablemates at Westside Boxing Academy of trainer Bernie Pailman in Westbury.
Mukondeleli was alone in the corner when Malindi recorded the fourth defence of his national title in Mpumalanga last year.
“I went to visit Ronald’s mother yesterday [Sunday] to satisfy myself about what I heard,” said Mukondeleli. “Ja, we have lost the fight; I have lost a friend, younger brother, a very lovely human being who was full of jokes. Before you know it Ronald will be dancing; that’s who he was.”
Malindi danced even during a fight and that is what made him popular with the fight fraternity. He could fight and that is proven by his perfect record of 19 wins.
“I expected a lot from him,” said Mukondeleli who has done wonders for himself by producing two champions – SA junior welterweight Prince Dlomo and WBF junior featherweight Thato Bonokoane.
He said it was still unclear when the fallen hero would be laid to rest.
Bullets rob boxing fraternity of bantamweight champ Malindi
‘King’s’ shooting remains unsolved
