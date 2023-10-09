World Boxing Federation Intercontinental bantamweight champion Joshua “TKO” Studdard has dedicated his newly acquired belt to his late father Rocky Studdard.
“My father told me that he prayed for his last born son for five years; he said he was to be named Joshua who was going to be a boxer,” said Studdard from a family of five – three boys and two girls in Sophiatown.
“He said my mother could not conceive but five years later I was born and he gave me the name Joshua. I became a boxer without being forced, so I regard myself an answered prayer.”
Studdard says the first time he stepped into the Westide Boxing Gym of trainer Bernie Pailman in Westbury his father told Pailman that he was bringing to him a future world champion.
“He told uncle Bernie that he must look after me. I turned professional at the age of 19 in 2010,” said Studdard.
“My father passed away in 2016,” he said. “How I wish he was at ring side in Pretoria when I won the WBF belt. The significance of my win is that I made my own history in winning a title in a tournament staged by my mother (Euphy Studdard)”.
Euphy made her introduction to boxing as a promoter under Studdard Promotions at the Propaganda, Pretoria, where Joshua headlined his mother’s six bout tournament against Akani Sambo.
“I truly believe that he was with me in spirit and he will continue to give me strength and courage to go on even when I am feeling down,” said Studdard.
“My guardian angel brought me closer to people like Gayton McKenzie, Thabang Ketshabile and Peter Loepeng.
“McKenzie helped my mother to get a promoter's licence while Thabang and Peter introduced me and my mother to businessman Tshepo Letjane whose Shaka Brand bankrolled my mother’s tournament.”
Newly crowned champ Studdard says his father was ‘with me in spirit’
Joshua dedicates his belt to his late father Rocky
Image: Supplied
