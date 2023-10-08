Injured reigning South African bantamweight boxing champion, Ronald “King” Malindi has passed away.
He spent almost two months at Helen Joseph Hospital where he was admitted after being shot twice, in the head and chest, in Westbury.
Boxing SA provincial manager in Gauteng Lehlohonolo Ramagole announced the sad passing of the 27-year-old champion yesterday.
Ramagole was the point of contact on behalf on the fallen hero from Venda who was based in Brixton. Malindi was undefeated in 19 fights with four defences of the national belt. He previously held the ABU belt.
He won both these titles under trainer Bernie Pailman who was in charge of Malindi’s career from when the boxer fought his first professional but in 2013.
They parted ways last year when Malindi was preparing for his fourth defence of the national belt against Rofhiwa Nemushungwa in Mpumalanga. Ronald was only one win away from gaining outright ownership of the SA belt.
“Ja, those are the sad news,” said Ramagole. “I am sorry to be the bearer of bad news.”
At the time of his death Malindi was with trainer Sean Smith although they were yet to be in a fight together.
“Your presence will always be felt and missed in the gym,” said Smith on social platforms. “You proved you can fight beyond odds and expectations time and time again. Never have I met such a tenacious warrior with a spirit of sing and dance.”
SA bantamweight boxing champ Malindi dies
Image: ALAN EASON
