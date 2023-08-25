×

Kometsi donates boxing gear to Leeuwkop prison

Some iconic fighters started boxing while incarcerated

25 August 2023 - 10:09
Boxing promoter Tshele Kometsi poses at the gym which he opened at Leeukop Maximum Prison.
Image: Mona Coetzee

It’s high time the boxing fraternity contributes towards government’s rehabilitation programmes of inmates through boxing, according to prominent promoter Tshele Kometsi.

He says there is a rich history between prisons and boxing world wide. A large number of individuals who found themselves on the wrong side of the law and served jail time came out and became boxing icons.

The list includes Bernard “B-Hop” Hopkins, who won multiple world championships in two weight divisions. He had been sentenced to 18 years on nine felonies and was released in 2008 and continued with his career,  which was so successful that he ended up being inducted to the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2022.

Here in SA, Sabelo “Homicide” Jubatha – who served 10 years in jail – began honing his skills at kwaNongqongqo in the Eastern Cape under Luyanda Kana. Kana was serving a life term for a politically-motivated crime. That prison was famous for having held many political prisoners during the apartheid era. They were pardoned by former president Thabo Mbeki in 2002.

Today Kana is the most sought-after boxing matchmaker.

Jubatha was released in 2008 and went on to win the SA featherweight title.

Kometsi, a successful businessman and also a boxing purist, said inmates had enough time in their hands to spend on the sport.

“They may not all become champions but training will help with fitness and good health,” said Kometsi, who started a boxing gym at the Leeuwkop Maximum Prison.

Kometsi - who remains suspended by BSA until March next year - donated a boxing ring, punching bags and gloves.

“The idea is to get all prisons and do the same with a hope of producing rehabilitated citizens,” he said.

Manager of education and training at Leeukop prison Oduetse Malefo said: “Recreation should not be seen as an extra option to the list of activities for inmates. This initiative will definitely be incorporated into activities for sentence plans of each offender in order to assist them re-order their lives back in a positive manner into society. We are grateful to the donation and assistance from Kometsi.”

