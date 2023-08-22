SA boxers vow to bring IBF belts home

This weekend marks another riveting sporting rivalry between SA and New Zealand. History informs us that it all began in 1921 when All Blacks beat Springboks 13-5 in Dunedin.
The two will meet again on Friday at Twickenham Stadium in London in a 2023 Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture.
This match could be a dress rehearsal for two South African professional boxing champions Razel Mohammed and Luvuyo Sizani, who will be involved in high profiled matches against New Zealand opponents in New Zealand on Saturday.
Mohammed, SA’s first national light heavyweight female champion, takes a gigantic step towards having her name added in the history books when she challenges IBF heavyweight champion Te Arani Moana Daniels.
Victory for Mohammed from Uitenhage in Gqeberha will see her become the first ever female professional boxer to win a legitimate world heavyweight belt in Africa.
Then in the same tournament on Saturday, ABU light heavyweight holder Sizani from Queenstown will challenge London-born New Zealander Jerome Pampellone for the IBF Intercontinental belt.
These two countries have not had many of their fighters against each other inside the roped square, except for two bouts that come into mind. Daniela Smith baptised SA’s Sandra Almeida in her professional debut in New Zealand in 2007.
Four years later, Smith paid a heavy price for that. She was pulverized into submission in four rounds by Noni Tenge, who ended her reign as the IBF welterweight champion in Brakpan on the East Rand. Noni became the first female boxer in Africa to achieve that feat.
Mohammed and Sizani were in buoyant mood yesterday before they jetted off to New Zealand. They were in the company of their trainers Caiphus Ntate and Siyabulela Makala.
“I am ready; we trained hard for this one. I think we had a longer training camp,” said Mohammed. “This fight came at the right time because it's mid-year and there had been holidays. It is a bit difficult to train during odd times of the year as a teacher. I will bring back the IBF title.”
The Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters Association gave her a send-off last week. Mohammed paid tribute to businessman Andile Sqwebu, whose Andile Truck and Hire company sponsored her.
Sizani, who has not seen action since September last year, admits it is emotionally draining to be in the gym everyday without a fight.
“But my manager and my stablemates encourage me to soldier on," he said. "Even when I am off for a day my stablemates fetch me ... so I am fit and ready to win the IBF Intercontinental belt."
Ntate and Makala did not mince their words, saying their charges would bring the IBF belts home.
Mohammed, Sizani ready to rumble Down Under
SA boxers vow to bring IBF belts home
Image: Supplied
