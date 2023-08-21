Matiti sets record straight on Mandela boxing series

The Nelson Mandela boxing series, the annual brainchild of boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti to celebrate former president Mandela as a boxer, has never had a single edition cancelled since Matiti started organising these international tournaments in 2014.
Matiti asserted this fact in his reaction to the story that was published by the Sowetan last week.
We erroneously reported that his eighth edition, intended for July 29 in Soweto, had been cancelled after one big sponsor pulled out.
For the record, his tournament that was cancelled is the one that he had planned to stage at Sun City in May. That was after a sponsor pulled out.
Matiti explained that the celebration of Mandela as a boxer tournament was instead postponed to yesterday on the request of a broadcaster, which had a commitment with the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, which ended on August 6.
“It is factually incorrect to say I cancelled the Mandela celebrations,” said Matiti whose tournament went on successfully at the Orlando Communal Hall, Soweto, on Sunday. It is the first time it was held outside East London.
Landile Ngxeke won the WBO Global bantamweight belt after his opponent Luciano Balor did not come out of his corner for the fifth round, while Asanda Gingqi defeated Sifiso Hlungwane on points for the vacant SA junior lightweight title.
In the main bout, Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu defeated Genesis Libranza of the Philippines on points over 10 rounds to win the IBF International junior bantamweight title.
“In the Women Only tournament in Durban on Saturday night Mapule Ngubane successfully defended her SA middleweight title on points over 10 rounds against Rushda Mallick at the Olive Convention Centre.
Ngubane from Pietermaritzburg, who is trained in Alexandra township by Bushy Mabele, won the title in March last year after defeating Mallick on points.
National junior-bantamweight holder Thema Zuma won the six-rounder on points against Malawian Chimwemwe Banda, with Bathabile Ziqubu winning her six-rounder against Zimbabwean Sehliselwe Nhliziyo.
“Former SA heavyweight champion Chris Thompson suffered a lopsided points decision over 10 rounds to six-fight novice Solomon Dacres by unanimous points decision in Birmingham in the UK.
Tournament had been postponed, not cancelled
Matiti sets record straight on Mandela boxing series
Image: Abbey Mnisi
