Boxing champions, trainers react after Tete’s drug ban

The boxing fraternity has reacted differently to the four-year ban handed down to accomplished former two-weight world champion and BSA 2017 boxer of the year award winner Zolani “Last Born” Tete by the UK Anti-Doping agency.
That was after his B-Sample came out positive in February for stanozolol (a muscle-cutting agent) for his fight against Jason Cunningham in London in July last year. The hearing took place this week.
Tete knocked out the Englishman in round four to bag the Commonwealth, IBF International and WBO junior featherweight titles. He is 35 years old now and he will be 38 in 2026 when his ban ends.
Boxing SA suspended Tete’s licence when he returned a positive test in the first sample last year.
Regarding the ban, spokesperson for the regulator Azwitamisi Nthangeni said: “As the national boxing regulator, ours is to comply with the sanction and encourage our boxers to make sure that they don’t take substances that are not approved in terms of doping regulations. We should not contest the decision.”
Retired former two-times IBF and IBO flyweight champ Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane – the only local boxer to defeat Tete – said: “It is sad news to him and South African boxing in general; his dreams of going on and win his third world title are shattered. Four years is too much, I doubt he will have a bright future again after four years.”
Former WBC super middleweight holder Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela said: “At the end of it all, I would like this to serve as a lesson to up and coming boxers. I fought all over the world and I was tested despite bringing my results from home. Clean life is key.”
Trainer/manager Colin Nathan said: “In boxing there are plenty of surprises and nothing shocks me. Now that he’s been sentenced he has to do his time.”
Tshele Kometsi, who featured Tete in his tournament at Booysens in 2021, when Tete made a come-back two years after being dethroned by John Riel Casimero as the WBO bantamweight champ in 2019, said: “It is unfortunate that this thing happened to such a well-disciplined boxer whose career was looking very bright. We were looking forward to see more action from him. I hope he will not be lost in boxing.
“Whatever happens I hope it will not discourage him from continuing to contribute positively towards the sport. To other boxers, they must be vigilant because things can happen around that you do not know of. Whatever they consume they must be vigilant.”
In Kometsi’s tournament, the left-handed Tete blasted Iddy Kayimba in 55 seconds before going on to knock Cunnigham out in the fourth round in what was his 23rd KO in 30 wins. He has been, in turn, knocked out twice in his four defeats.
Boxing champions, trainers react after Tete’s drug ban
Image: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images
