Shannon Strydom is quietly making his name as a boxing trainer instead of basking in the reflected glory of his accomplished father and trainer, Gert Strydom, whose humbleness supercedes his achievements.
A talented boxer, who quit professional boxing after five fights with a single defeat, Strydom has already produced a champion – Chris "The Wolf" Thompson – who won the South African heavyweight belt on June 11 last year.
His reign lasted for only five months. Kearon Gomes dethroned him in December. Strydom and Thompson are in the United Kingdom for an assignment against English heavyweight champ Solomon Dacres over 10 rounds at Utilita Arena in Birmingham in England on Saturday.
Thompson is coming off a points loss to 18-0 Russian hope Evgeny Romanov who famously knocked out Deontay Wilder in the unpaid ranks back in 2008.
The show is topped by Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champion Galal Yafai in the defence of his WBC International flyweight title against Sheffield’s former British champion, Tommy Frank.
Asked to comment about the fight, Strydom said: "Chris has had three fights locally and they were all cancelled this year; so it's focusing us to fight outside. In his 10-round fight, Chris will make more money in one fight than that he has made in his whole career."
Thompson will earn a six-figure purse money from Matchroom Sports of Eddie Hearn who has established himself as one of the top dogs in the promotion of boxing in the world after taking over his father Barry Hearn who promoted many leading British and Irish boxers, including Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn, Lennox Lewis, Naseem Hamed, Steve Collins and Herbie Hide.
Eddie controls the career of IBF junior flyweight champ Sivenathi Nontshinga.
"This is a great opportunity for Chris to showcase his skills," said Strydom, who also hones the skills of prospect Almighty Moyo who has left three of his four opponents counting the stars.
Thompson looks elsewhere after cancellation of three local bouts
Action-starved 'Wolf' to face Dacres in England
Image: Nick Lourens
