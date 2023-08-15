×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

BONGANI MAGASELA | Being modest not helping successful boxers

SA fighters must attract attention by making noise about their progress

15 August 2023 - 08:30
Vuyani 'The Beast' Bungu and trainers Nzimase Mnguni, left, and Champion Bakubaku.
Vuyani 'The Beast' Bungu and trainers Nzimase Mnguni, left, and Champion Bakubaku.
Image: Raymond Preston

The South African culture of humbleness puts us in a quiet corner, where our lights do not shine for all to see and celebrate our achievements in many spheres of life, particularly in the boxing space, if I may chose the fistic sport among the many.

We must get ourselves out of that corner so that the world can recognise us. For instance, Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela, Vuyani "The Beast" Bungu and Cassius "Hitman" Baloyi achieved greatness as pugilists, but who really knows the significance of the world boxing titles they held and defended if they themselves don't boast about them?

Granted, when you do that here, you are accused of ukuchoma (being boastful). But it is acceptable to boast with a meaty bone than ukuchoma ngethambo elingenanyama (meatless bone) because non-achievers are making a lot of noise and unfortunately they are listened to.

Thobela was a dual world champ at lightweights (58,97kg) (WBO and WBA) before he won the WBC belt at super-middleweights (72,58kg to 76,20kg). No one else has done that.

Bungu holds the record for the highest number of world boxing title defences after he retained his IBF world junior featherweight title 13 times.

Do ordinary citizens know that? The answer is no because of his humbleness, which has cost him his last hurdle as a boxer. The first one is to win a world title and the second is to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame in New York.

Baloyi is the only South African to ever win six world boxing titles (in three weight divisions), yet he remains an unknown entity. Some communities are not even aware that their neighbour is a professional boxer due to the same culture of humbleness which does not attract crowds in tournaments by the way.

So, we are taught to be humble and let our actions do the talking. What you have been able to accomplish and how you influence the people around you, will always speak louder than words.

Humility is a virtue, but can you have too much of it? I doubt it, because people will underestimate you. You need to showcase yourself.

People will not be able to acknowledge your skill set or be aware of what you have accomplished if you're being too humble about your business, if you do not say anything. One can result in becoming a follower, rather than a leader.

Ngubane will be up against Mallick in grudge fight

Judging the current state of affairs in South African rankings, especially in the middleweight female division, the impression is that the second ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Free State’s only licensed promoter delighted over tournament

Promoter Lebo Mahoko – the only Boxing SA licensed promoter in the Free State – is delighted to have organised a successful tournament at Rouxville ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA rolls out red carpet for women in boxing

Boxing SA acting CEO Ntsikayezwe Sithole says they will launch what he terms “The Rise of Women in Boxing” series to empower and promote women in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ex-journo, publisher and attorney among those tipped for BSA board

If the boxing people believe that I have a contribution to make by serving in the board of Boxing SA, why not?
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'