BONGANI MAGASELA | Being modest not helping successful boxers

The South African culture of humbleness puts us in a quiet corner, where our lights do not shine for all to see and celebrate our achievements in many spheres of life, particularly in the boxing space, if I may chose the fistic sport among the many.
We must get ourselves out of that corner so that the world can recognise us. For instance, Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela, Vuyani "The Beast" Bungu and Cassius "Hitman" Baloyi achieved greatness as pugilists, but who really knows the significance of the world boxing titles they held and defended if they themselves don't boast about them?
Granted, when you do that here, you are accused of ukuchoma (being boastful). But it is acceptable to boast with a meaty bone than ukuchoma ngethambo elingenanyama (meatless bone) because non-achievers are making a lot of noise and unfortunately they are listened to.
Thobela was a dual world champ at lightweights (58,97kg) (WBO and WBA) before he won the WBC belt at super-middleweights (72,58kg to 76,20kg). No one else has done that.
Bungu holds the record for the highest number of world boxing title defences after he retained his IBF world junior featherweight title 13 times.
Do ordinary citizens know that? The answer is no because of his humbleness, which has cost him his last hurdle as a boxer. The first one is to win a world title and the second is to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame in New York.
Baloyi is the only South African to ever win six world boxing titles (in three weight divisions), yet he remains an unknown entity. Some communities are not even aware that their neighbour is a professional boxer due to the same culture of humbleness which does not attract crowds in tournaments by the way.
So, we are taught to be humble and let our actions do the talking. What you have been able to accomplish and how you influence the people around you, will always speak louder than words.
Humility is a virtue, but can you have too much of it? I doubt it, because people will underestimate you. You need to showcase yourself.
People will not be able to acknowledge your skill set or be aware of what you have accomplished if you're being too humble about your business, if you do not say anything. One can result in becoming a follower, rather than a leader.
BONGANI MAGASELA | Being modest not helping successful boxers
SA fighters must attract attention by making noise about their progress
Image: Raymond Preston
The South African culture of humbleness puts us in a quiet corner, where our lights do not shine for all to see and celebrate our achievements in many spheres of life, particularly in the boxing space, if I may chose the fistic sport among the many.
We must get ourselves out of that corner so that the world can recognise us. For instance, Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela, Vuyani "The Beast" Bungu and Cassius "Hitman" Baloyi achieved greatness as pugilists, but who really knows the significance of the world boxing titles they held and defended if they themselves don't boast about them?
Granted, when you do that here, you are accused of ukuchoma (being boastful). But it is acceptable to boast with a meaty bone than ukuchoma ngethambo elingenanyama (meatless bone) because non-achievers are making a lot of noise and unfortunately they are listened to.
Thobela was a dual world champ at lightweights (58,97kg) (WBO and WBA) before he won the WBC belt at super-middleweights (72,58kg to 76,20kg). No one else has done that.
Bungu holds the record for the highest number of world boxing title defences after he retained his IBF world junior featherweight title 13 times.
Do ordinary citizens know that? The answer is no because of his humbleness, which has cost him his last hurdle as a boxer. The first one is to win a world title and the second is to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame in New York.
Baloyi is the only South African to ever win six world boxing titles (in three weight divisions), yet he remains an unknown entity. Some communities are not even aware that their neighbour is a professional boxer due to the same culture of humbleness which does not attract crowds in tournaments by the way.
So, we are taught to be humble and let our actions do the talking. What you have been able to accomplish and how you influence the people around you, will always speak louder than words.
Humility is a virtue, but can you have too much of it? I doubt it, because people will underestimate you. You need to showcase yourself.
People will not be able to acknowledge your skill set or be aware of what you have accomplished if you're being too humble about your business, if you do not say anything. One can result in becoming a follower, rather than a leader.
Ngubane will be up against Mallick in grudge fight
Free State’s only licensed promoter delighted over tournament
SA rolls out red carpet for women in boxing
Ex-journo, publisher and attorney among those tipped for BSA board
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos