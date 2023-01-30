Boxer confident he’ll sail past opponents
Dlomo sets his sights on claiming outright ownership of national title
Charity Mukondeleli’s plea to boxing promoters to give his charge – reigning SA junior welterweight champion Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo the opportunity to make the fourth defence of his national junior welterweight title – has been answered.
Promoter Ayanda Matiti has added Dlomo’s defence against Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo in his international event – his first to take place in the KwaZulu-Natal – on February 25. He said it would take place at Durban ICC Hall, which is known as Inkosi Luthuli International Convention Centre...
